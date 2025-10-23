New Cursed Speech User Alert: Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 7 Introduces a New Inumaki Member

Toge Inumaki entered the game in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 Episode 5, and after that served as one of the main protagonists in the 2021 movie. He introduced us to the Inumaki Clan, which holds a significant place in the Jujutsu Kaisen world. With his intellect and skill level, Toge became a fan-favorite character. And now that the sequel manga, Modulo, has arrived with Chapter 7, fans are delighted to see a new Inumaki member.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 7 Teases Usami’s Inumaki Lineage

Image Credit: Gege Akutami/Viz Media

The first panel of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 7 sees a curse user and a shadowy figure asking the Old Curse not to move. The curse notices snakes and fang-like tattoos on his hand. Besides that, he also calls out the ‘Cursed Speech’ technique of the man who has finally shown his face. Well, all of these are the trademarks of the Inumaki Clan members. Well, this man is none other than Usami, and there is a chance that he has either inherited or replicated the technique.

The chapter doesn’t give much spotlight to Usami’s origin and leaves his full potential ambiguous. For now, all we know is that he is a mid-level Jujutsu sorcerer who is helping our protagonists and he wanted to treat an injured Maru, but Cross doesn’t let him do that. We don’t have a clear picture of the Inumaki clan’s involvement in the storyline of JJK Modulo, but we can expect the members of the mysterious lineage to serve as the crucial characters.

Regardless, JJK Modulo has maintained mystery around not one but several characters. We still don’t know everything about Cross or the Simurians. At the same time, we have yet to learn more about Maru and his full potential. However, it’s clear that we’ll receive more answers as the series progresses, which also means we will learn more about Usami’s lineage and his connection to the Inumaki Clan in the following chapters.