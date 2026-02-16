Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Director Reportedly Stepping Down and Fans Are Worried

Ever wondered why Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 looks so unique, not a direct 1:1 adaptation of the manga? It is mainly because of the visionary director, Shota Goshozono, who is elevating the source material to the next level with his creative approach. He has storyboarded all the episodes of JJK Season 3 Part 1 so far, and fans can’t help but praise all the new JJK episodes every week. Now, all the excitement is shifting to uncertainty. Rumor has it that the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 series director Gosso is leaving the anime’s production after the Culling Games Part 1.

Shota Goshozono Is Allegedly Leaving MAPPA Studios

The rumors emerged online yesterday from reliable JJK anime sources, who spilled the tea that the award-winning director, Shota Goshozono, is reportedly leaving the Jujutsu Kaisen series and MAPPA Studios following the completion of his work on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Culling Game Part 1.

Image Credit: (via X/@Go_Jover)

The leakers also revealed that Gosso is stepping down after fulfilling his contract with MAPPA Studios and not the other way around. Now, another source claims that Gosso’s involvement in JJK Season 3 Part 2 will be as “Chief Director,” after stepping down from the role of series director.

Gosso is also allegedly joining the western animation studio, Illumination, the creators of popular franchises such as Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, etc. Now, five more episodes of JJK Season 3 Part 1 are left. If the rumors are true, Gosso’s departure announcement will be made after part 1 ends in March.

When these bombshell rumors dropped, there was growing concern among the JJK community, as fans are worried about the quality of JJK Season 3 Culling Game Part 2. It is undeniable that Gosso’s unique touch and approach to the Culling Game arc made season 3 a special ride, unlike anything before.

But let’s not forget all the animators who worked with Gosso to bring the best out of the JJK anime in season 3. Even if Gosso leaves, let’s hope MAPPA will continue to deliver amazing episodes, as both veteran and rising animators are on board at the studios.

That said, what do you think about Gosso’s potential departure from the Jujutsu Kaisen series? Let us know in the comments below.