Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Set to Release on Hulu: Here’s When Hulu Subscribers Can Start Watching It

Jujutsu Kaisen has created history by giving us back-to-back banger seasons since the very start. Following Yuji Itadori, who gets dragged into the world of sorcery, the curses, and the powerful sorcerers like Gojo, Megumi, and more, the anime gained widespread recognition from global fans. While those having access to Crunchyroll and Netflix have easily caught up with the spine-tingling events of the intense arcs until now, the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise is all geared up to land on Hulu with a new season in the coming days.

Image Credit: MAPPA (via X/Jujutsu_Kaisen_)

Jujutsu Kaisen is about to expand its streaming footprint by arriving on Hulu with Season 2 on March 15, 2026. This comes three years after JJK Season 2 was released initially. Given the series’s popularity, Hulu’s decision to add the new season seems like a strategic move to grab the attention of longtime, as well as new fans.

If you are curious to know why Hulu didn’t immediately add JJK Season 2, following its release, the reason is the licensing agreements. Crunchyroll was a priority initially due to the exclusive rights. Meaning, the other platforms had no option but to wait to bring the anime to their libraries.

JJK features amazing animation and an emotional yet intense story that makes it stand out in the crowd. The visuals consistently tend to improve with each installment, giving the audience a cinematic experience. So, it’s no surprise that the people who aren’t hardcore anime fans are familiar with Jujutsu Kaisen.

Why Jujutsu Kaisen’s Arrival Matters for Hulu

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s debut on Hulu isn’t just another catalogue addition, infact it’s a very smart move by the streaming service. As the competition tends to grow, there seems to be a constant battle among the streaming platforms to secure high-demand projects to grow their subscriber base. By adding a powerhouse anime like Jujutsu Kaisen, Hulu can position itself among the top streaming services, including Netflix.

Additionally, as the hype around Jujutsu Kaisen is still high due to the ongoing season, Hulu appears to have chosen the best time for the release, so it is likely to see a rise in new subscribers once the second season of the anime arrives.