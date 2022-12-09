iQOO 11 India Launch Date Confirmed to Be January 10

iQOO just launched its flagship iQOO 11 series in India with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. And now, the company has quickly revealed when it will launch the new phones in India and it will happen on January 10. Check out the details below.

iQOO 11 Coming to India Next Month

iQOO revealed the new news via a recent Community post. The post also reveals that the iQOO 11 will be available for purchase, starting January 13, 2023. This could make it the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone in India unless another high-end phone launches first.

To recall, the iQOO 9 series also launched in India a few days after its China launch earlier this year. It remains to be seen if iQOO plans to launch just the vanilla iQOO 11 or the iQOO 11 Pro too.

As a reminder, the iQOO 11 series comes with the same design as the iQOO 9 series and features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. The iQOO 11 and the iQOO 11 Pro come with the company’s new V2 chip, which is meant to improve night photography and even gaming. Both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the V2 chip combined will also enable hardware-based ray tracing.

The iQOO 11 series comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and more features. There’s support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The iQOO 11 Pro gets a 50MP primary snapper with a custom Sony VCS IMX866 sensor, along with a 50MP ultra-wide and 13MP portrait lens. It also has a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging. The iQOO 11, on the other hand, has 50MP triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Both run Android 13.

More details, including the price, will be out once the iQOO 11 goes official in India. Given its starting price of CNY 3,799 (~ Rs 44,800), it could possibly start at under Rs 50,000. We will keep you posted about more details. So, stay tuned.