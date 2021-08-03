After unveiling its next-gen Windows 11 OS earlier this year, Microsoft announced a brand new cloud-computing platform for business users dubbed Windows 365. Now, the company has confirmed to launch the service in India and provided pricing details for the Indian market. So, listed below are the prices of the different configurations of the PC-in-a-cloud service.

Windows 365 India Pricing

Microsoft will offer two editions of its cloud PC service – Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise. The price starts from Rs. 1,555 per user per month for a single virtual core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, and goes up to Rs. 12,295 per user per month for a top-of-the-line configuration. That includes 8 virtual cores, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

If users do not possess a Windows 10 Pro license or support for Windows Hybrid benefit, the price will start from Rs. 1,865 per user per month for the base configuration. It will go up to Rs. 12,605 for the highest-end configuration.

Moreover, users will also get to enjoy a two-month free trial of Windows 365 Basic, Standard, and Premium versions. They can take advantage of these services to get acquainted with the cloud PC experience without paying the subscription fees. But, it is worth mentioning that every Windows 365 plan auto-renews monthly. So, when the two-month trial ends, users will be automatically upgraded to the paid plan.

Now, for the unaware, Windows 365 lets business and enterprise users access a full-fledged Windows 10 PC via the cloud. They can store apps, files, and documents and access them through any kind of device, ranging from Android tablets to Apple Macs, via a Remote Desktop application or a compatible web browser.

The Business plan of the service caps at 300 users, while the Enterprise plan enables 300 or more users to access the service. You can check out our in-depth article on Windows 365 to gain more knowledge about Microsoft’s latest cloud-computing service. The above plans have started rolling out for the Indian business and enterprise customers from today.