HSR x ZZZ Collab Is Much Bigger Than Fans Expected

Honkai Star Rail 4.5 special broadcast just announced that the much-anticipated HSR x ZZZ collab will indeed happen in Winter 2026. Alongside that, Hoyoverse has officially confirmed that content and characters will be coming to both games. So, some Honkai Star Rail characters will become playable in Zenless Zone Zero, and vice versa.

Honkai Star Rail x Zenless Zone Zero Crossover Collab Confirmed

Previously, it was not confirmed whether the collab would also be a character crossover event for both sides, but today’s livestream confirms it. This also means that players of both games would be able to enjoy the collab.

During the HSR x Honkai Impact 3rd collab, HSR didn’t receive any content, while HI 3rd got Sparkle as a playable character.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)

Hoyoverse games have always had a connected world, with their games sharing many characters and locations. Zenless Zone Zero and HSR also share many names, but this would be the first time they would be sharing characters as well. ZZZ had already started implementing the collab by adding Pom-Pom as a Bangboo in the game.

So, which characters are going to be part of the HSR x ZZZ collab? Although no official details have been revealed, we do have a couple of leaks hinting at some characters. The leaks have revealed that Robin from HSR will become playable in Zenless Zone Zero, while Astra Yao and Ellen will be joining the Honkai Star Rail roster.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)

If true, it would basically be a swap of performing characters, as both Astra Yao and Robin are well-known singers in their own verse. However, Ellen is the outlier here, but she could simply be joining Astra Yao as protection for the journey.

With so many characters getting added, you should definitely refill your Stellar Jades and Polychrome stocks by using HSR codes and ZZZ codes.

Whichever the case, I am definitely looking forward to the HSR x ZZZ collab. The collab date would likely be in December, mostly around Christmas. If our guess is correct, then the collab should happen during either the HSR 4.8 or HSR 5.0 version, depending on whether they choose to skip 4.8 or not.

So, are you excited for the HSR x ZZZ crossover collab? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.