HSR x Zenless Zone Zero Crossover Confirmed by Hoyoverse, Coming Winter 2026

Hoyoverse games have been starting to see many big collaboration events in the last couple of years. Alongside collaborating with other games, they have also started crossovers between their own IPs. Like the HSR x HI3 collab, Hoyoverse has also announced the HSR x Zenless Zone Zero crossover collab, and here is everything you need to know about it.

HSR x ZZZ Crossover Collab Announced for Winter 2026, Leaks Reveal Crossover Characters

The Honkai Star Rail x Zenless Zone Zero crossover collab will begin in Winter 2026. There is no official release date yet for the collab, but some leaks have revealed that it will coincide with the HSR 4.7 update. For the HSR x ZZZ collab, Pom-Pom from HSR is confirmed to appear near the video store, 404 Livehouse, and the Gadget Store in ZZZ. Here, the beloved Astral Express conductor is mentioned as an unidentified Bangboo named Pom-Pomboo.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)

Other than that, the official announcement doesn’t reveal any more information. But as it is said to be a crossover, we can expect some character swaps. The last Hoyoverse collab like this was between Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd, which added Sparkle to HI3rd. Thankfully, we already have some leaks to shed some light, and they reveal some interesting details.

According to the new leak, the HSR x Zenless Zone Zero collab will involve three characters. Astra Yao and Ellen will join Honkai Star Rail, while Robin will join Zenless Zone Zero. Seeing how the leak is about a character swap between Robin and Astra Yao, the update around it might be about a concert.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (edited by Sanmay / Beebom)

However, you must take this with a grain of salt as Hoyoverse hasn’t revealed any official information regarding the playable characters in the crossover yet. I personally would love to see Ellen and Astra Yao in Honkai Star Rail. When it comes to Robin, we already have multiple singers and stage performers as characters in ZZZ, so she should fit right in.

So, what’s your opinion on the HSR x Zenless Zone Zero collab? Which character do you want to see swapped during the crossover? Tell us in the comments section below.