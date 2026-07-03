HSR 4.4 Livestream’s Asat Pramad Twist Has Fans Completely Hooked

Honkai Star Rail 4.4 will be the final update in the Planarcadia trailblazing saga. The update will be massive, and all the details were revealed in the HSR 4.4 livestream. However, Hoyoverse did something incredible in the livestream that shocked all viewers. They made the Lord Ravager make a fool out of us viewers, which has fans hooked for the upcoming HSR 4.4 version.

Asat Pramad’s “Doppelganger” Gimmick is the Best Honkai Star Rail Twist Yet

Asat Pramad is one of the Lord Ravagers in Honkai Star Rail, who are the Emanators of Destruction. This Lord Ravager is pursuing to destroy the Aeon of Elation, and is a master at impersonating others. We already saw how Asat Pramad falsely impersonated Himeko’s father in the Planarcadia story thus far, which created all sorts of wild theories.

But what Hoyoverse did during the HSR 4.4 livestream completely took even longtime fans by surprise. The livestream began with Asat Pramad apprehending Owlbert and appearing in his stead as our host, alongside Himeko and Pom-Pom. When asked about the change in appearance, the Lord Ravager only gave half-truths.

After much banter between Himeko and Asat Pramad (behaving as Owlbert), viewers only took it as a simple showcase of their dynamics.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube / HonkaiStarRail)

However, what no one expected was that even Himeko and Pom-Pom were actually controlled by Asat Pramad from the very beginning of the livestream. Why was this so shocking for viewers? Because none of them caught when Himeko mentioned how Asat Pramad could be impersonating “anyone.”

This genuinely sparked the question of whether fans have completely failed to grasp the true Planarcadia storyline. There is a big possibility that they have fallen into a trap that will be revealed in the upcoming update. I won’t put it past Hoyoverse to pull another insane trick, like Asat Pramad infiltrating the Astral Express itself, with prime suspects being Welt and Pom-Pom.

Overall, such small twists make watching the livestream worthwhile, especially with the addition of HSR codes. Did you enjoy the doppelganger trick played by Asat Pramad in the livestream? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.