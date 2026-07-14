Honkai Star Rail 4.4 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- HSR 4.4 is going to be released at 11:00 AM CST on July 15, 2026.
- The 4.4 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on July 15 and will last for 5 hours approximately.
- The preload is now available, and its size is 4.45 GB for PC and 2.6 GB for Mobile.
Honkai Star Rail 4.4 is hours away, and it will conclude the Planarcadia saga of the story. The version will have an altercation against the Lord Ravager Asat Pramad, where Himeko will get a new form. The story’s end may bring a ton of heartbreak, so you shouldn’t miss out on the update’s launch to avoid spoilers. Here is the complete Honkai Star Rail 4.4 release date and time guide to help you know when the update launches.
When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.4 Coming Out?
Honkai Star Rail 4.4 will be released on July 14, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and July 15, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. There will be three new characters in the Honkai Star Rail banners, including the new Fate collab. Here are the release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:
- USA: 8:00 PM PST on July 14, 2026
- Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on July 14, 2026
- Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on July 15, 2026
- United Kingdom: 4:00 AM BST on July 15, 2026
- Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2026
- India: 8:30 AM IST on July 15, 2026
- China: 11:00 AM CST on July 15, 2026
- Japan: 12:00 PM JST on July 15, 2026
- South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on July 15, 2026
- Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on July 15, 2026
- New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on July 15, 2026
The new character coming in the new update are Himeko Nova, Gilgamesh, and Rin Tohsaka. Along with them, many other amazing 5-star characters will also feature in the banners. So, grab HSR codes from our list here and get yourself some free Stellar Jades for the upcoming banners.
Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.4 Maintenance End Time
Honkai Star Rail servers will close for approximately 5 hours to roll out the update. The maintenance period will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on July 14, 2026. For the other servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on July 15, 2026.
|Region and Time Zone
|Start Time
|End Time
|USA (PST)
|3:00 PM on July 14
|8:00 PM on July 14
|Canada (EDT)
|6:00 PM on July 14
|11:00 PM on July 14
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:00 PM on July 14
|12:00 AM on July 15
|United Kingdom (BST)
|11:00 PM on July 14
|4:00 AM on July 15
|Italy (CEST)
|12:00 AM on July 1
|05:00 AM on July 15
|India (IST)
|3:30 AM on July 15
|8:30 AM on July 15
|China (CST)
|6:00 AM on July 15
|11:00 AM on July 15
|Japan (JST)
|7:00 AM on July 15
|12:00 PM on July 15
|South Korea (KST)
|7:00 AM on July 15
|12:00 PM on July 15
|Australia (AEST)
|8:00 AM on July 15
|1:00 PM on July 15
|New Zealand (NZST)
|10:00 AM on July 15
|3:00 PM on July 15
After the update goes live, players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log into the game.
Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.4 Release Countdown Timer
Check out our Honkai Star Rail 4.4 release countdown timer given below to know exactly when the update drops, irrespective of your region.
Honkai Star Rail 4.4 update is live now!
Honkai Star Rail 4.4 Preload Details
The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.4 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.4 update:
- Pre-install size on PC: 4.45 GB
- Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.6 GB
So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.4 release date? If you are planning to pull for Himeko’s new form, let us know in the comments below.
The HSR 4.4 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on July 14, 2026, and at 06:00 AM CST on July 15, 2026, for the remaining servers.
Honkai Star Rail 4.4 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on July 15, 2026.
The characters featured in HSR 4.4 banners are Himeko Nova, Gilgamesh, and Rin Tohsaka.