Honkai Star Rail 4.4 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.4 is hours away, and it will conclude the Planarcadia saga of the story. The version will have an altercation against the Lord Ravager Asat Pramad, where Himeko will get a new form. The story’s end may bring a ton of heartbreak, so you shouldn’t miss out on the update’s launch to avoid spoilers. Here is the complete Honkai Star Rail 4.4 release date and time guide to help you know when the update launches.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.4 Coming Out?

Honkai Star Rail 4.4 will be released on July 14, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and July 15, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. There will be three new characters in the Honkai Star Rail banners, including the new Fate collab. Here are the release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PST on July 14, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on July 14, 2026 Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on July 14, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on July 14, 2026 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on July 15, 2026

: 12:00 AM BRT on July 15, 2026 United Kingdom : 4:00 AM BST on July 15, 2026

: 4:00 AM BST on July 15, 2026 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2026

: 5:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2026 India : 8:30 AM IST on July 15, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on July 15, 2026 China : 11:00 AM CST on July 15, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on July 15, 2026 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on July 15, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on July 15, 2026 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on July 15, 2026

: 12:00 PM KST on July 15, 2026 Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on July 15, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on July 15, 2026 New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on July 15, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

The new character coming in the new update are Himeko Nova, Gilgamesh, and Rin Tohsaka. Along with them, many other amazing 5-star characters will also feature in the banners. So, grab HSR codes from our list here and get yourself some free Stellar Jades for the upcoming banners.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.4 Maintenance End Time

Honkai Star Rail servers will close for approximately 5 hours to roll out the update. The maintenance period will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on July 14, 2026. For the other servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on July 15, 2026.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PST) 3:00 PM on July 14 8:00 PM on July 14 Canada (EDT) 6:00 PM on July 14 11:00 PM on July 14 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on July 14 12:00 AM on July 15 United Kingdom (BST) 11:00 PM on July 14 4:00 AM on July 15 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on July 1 05:00 AM on July 15 India (IST) 3:30 AM on July 15 8:30 AM on July 15 China (CST) 6:00 AM on July 15 11:00 AM on July 15 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on July 15 12:00 PM on July 15 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on July 15 12:00 PM on July 15 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on July 15 1:00 PM on July 15 New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM on July 15 3:00 PM on July 15

After the update goes live, players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log into the game.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.4 Release Countdown Timer

Check out our Honkai Star Rail 4.4 release countdown timer given below to know exactly when the update drops, irrespective of your region.

Honkai Star Rail 4.4 Update Releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Honkai Star Rail 4.4 update is live now!

Honkai Star Rail 4.4 Preload Details

The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.4 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.4 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 4.45 GB

: 4.45 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.6 GB

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.4 release date? If you are planning to pull for Himeko’s new form, let us know in the comments below.