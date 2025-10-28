HSR Exotale: Scene 8 Myriad Celestia Trailer Breakdown — 5 Missed Details

Hoyoverse has just released the new Myriad Celestia Trailer “Exotale: Scene 8.” This trailer reveals the possible outcomes of Trailblazing if the players hadn’t head over to Amphoreus. It appears that Amphoreus was the most ideal path of Trailblazing, with other roads leading to much more terrible outcomes. Even though many of those outcomes would not come to pass, it surely gives us a peek at future storylines. Here, I have compiled 5 details that you may have missed in the Exotale: Scene 8 Myriad Celestia Trailer breakdown in Honkai Star Rail.

1. Firefly is Still Dying

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/ HonkaiStarRail)

The first thing we see in the “Exotale: Scene 8″ Myriad Celestia trailer is Silver Wolf taking care of Firefly in a medical tube. We have already known about Firefly’s sickness since the Penacony arc, and this shows that she is still suffering from it.

That means, Firefly is still destined to die, unless the trailblazer can finally find a cure for her. With Honkai Star Rail 3.8 leaked to be around Firefly’s story, this might have been a hint to keep us updated.

2. Herta Would Have Started the 3rd Genius Emperor War

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/ HonkaiStarRail)

“Exotale: Scene 8” Myriad Celestia trailer is all about showcasing the different possibilities for the Trailblazer if they had chosen to go somewhere else over Amphoreus. One of the worst outcomes shown in Elio’s prophecies is Herta becoming Rubert III and starting the 3rd Emperor War.

This would have happened after the Garden of Recollection broke the confines of Amphoreus, forcing Madame Herta to confront Irontomb alone. In that possibility, Madame Herta could have experienced a premature fall and turned into a vessel for the 3rd Emperor War, likely by Zandar One Kuwabara.

3. Jingliu’s Plans to Defeat “The Abundance”

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/ HonkaiStarRail)

Jingliu and Luocha had been actively working together to find a way to defeat the Aeon of Abundance. We had last seen the mention of the God Slayer protocol during the meeting with Yaoguang, and it might have been finally implemented if the Trailblazer had gone to the world of Melustanin. According to the trailer, the Trailblazer would have brushed past Lord Ravager Celenova in this world, but the Xianzhou Alliance would have drifted apart from the Trailblazer, focusing on fighting The Abundance instead. During this short showcase, we see Jingliu leading the charge with the Lightning Lord of Jing Yuan to fight against Yaoshi, Aeon of Abundance.

However, alongside Jingliu, we see the Swarm from Propagation. As God-Slayer protocol was previously revealed to be using a remnant of the Aeon of Propagation, Tayzzyronth, it appears as if the plan is to use the Swarm to devour Abundance. The consequences for such an action would have severely changed the world of Star Rail, so it is best that it didn’t happen yet.

4. Welt Vs Zephyro

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/ HonkaiStarRail)

Zephyro is proclaimed as the strongest Lord Ravager in Honkai Star Rail and is likely one of the end bosses of the story. However, the Trailblazer could have fought Zephyro much sooner if they had chosen to head to Patrevia, the Glass Belt. This home of the Mourning Actors would have led to a confrontation with Zephyro.

The Trailer mentioned that the Black Hole and the White Hole would have devoured each other, rupturing the cosmos. Interestingly, we see Welt and Zephyro fighting at the same time. This shows that Welt definitely has something similar in strength to IX’s blackhole, which was also mentioned by Acheron back in the Penacony arc.

5. Amphoreus’ Fate Revealed

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/ HonkaiStarRail)

Finally, we see the fate of Amphoreus revealed in the “Exotale: Scene 8” Myriad Celestia Trailer. According to Elio, there are only two possibilities for Amphoreus: either a road down Destruction, burning every story we have lived through yet, or treasuring everything and making Remembrance the fourth road of Finality. The Trailblazer would likely choose the second option, making Cyrene protect the memory of Amphoreus. But what does the fourth road to Finality mean?

It means that the events of Amphoreus would make Remembrance the fourth cause for the Star Rail universe’s ending. We already knew that there would be four Aeons of Finality at the end of time when the Universe is about to end. Three of them were revealed — Nihility, Destruction, and Harmony. The fourth Aeon of Finality was left unanswered, but now it has finally been answered. The fourth Aeon of Finality is none other than Remembrance. This path would be triggered after the ending of the Amphoreus Saga, with Cyrene likely keeping everything in memory.

So, these are the five details you likely missed in the Exotale: Scene 8 Myriad Celestia Trailer of Honkai Star Rail. Have more theories? Let us know in the comments.