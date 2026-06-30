HSR Aventurine Waveflair Rarity, Element, and Path Revealed

Honkai Star Rail 4.5 drip marketing campaign has been revealed, and it features two new special characters — Robin Summeretto and Aventurine Waveflair. Aventurine Waveflair is the SP version of Aventurine, our favorite Ten Stonehearts. Here is everything you need to know about HSR Aventurine Waveflair’s rarity, element, and path.

Honkai Star Rail Aventurine Waveflair Announced for Version 4.5

Aventurine Waveflair is the new 5-star Elation character with the Quantum element in HSR. He is the HSR Aventurine SP, bringing the old gambler into a new light with summer shorts and a light, breezy shirt. His drip marketing campaign order confirms Aventurine for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners of version 4.5.

If his drip marketing order is taken into account, he should feature in the second half of the banners, so you have ample time to get Stellar Jades. Use Honkai Star Rail codes to get free Stellar Jades to prepare for Aventurine SP’s release.

Previously, Aventurine was a Preservation character with the Imaginary element. With this new version changing his path to Elation, we will likely see his true gambler personality with the HSR Aventurine Waveflair form. According to the drip marketing, Aventurine was finishing a sponsored shoot in Astropolis, and he has been promoted to P46.

The drip marketing also reveals that there will be a grand festival, where a storm will be brewing amidst euphoria. With Robin Summeretto announced earlier today, we can expect both of them to play an important role in the Astropolis arc of Honkai Star Rail.

Aventurine has always been one of the best sustains in our Honkai Star Rail tier list. However, with him changing his path, we may see a different form of Aventurine this time around. The HSR Aventurine Waveflair looks to bring the fun side of the gambler to us, fully immersing into Elation. As Elation characters go hand in hand, expect Aventurine to star in Silver Wolf Lv.999 or Sparxie teams in the future.

What’s your opinion on Aventurine Waveflair? Are you looking forward to pulling him in the banners? Tell us in the comments section below.