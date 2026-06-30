HSR Robin Summeretto Rarity, Element, and Path Revealed in 4.5 Drip Marketing

Robin has been one of the most popular characters in Honkai Star Rail, and she was the star of the Penacony saga. Hoyoverse has decided to bring her back in a new light, making a special playable character with a new path and element. In HSR, Robin Summeretto is the new character revealed for version 4.6 in the latest drip marketing campaign, so here is everything you need to know about her.

Hoyoverse Announces Honkai Star Rail Robin Summeretto for Version 4.5

Robin Summeretto will be a 5-star Remembrance character with the Wind element. Her new appearance shows her wearing a bikini, giving pure summer vacation vibes. We also see her memosprites in the marketing image, showing a bird holding guitars and other instruments. She will be featured in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners of version 4.5.

With the Planarcadia story coming to a finish, it is clear that Honkai Star Rail will move to Astropolis, starting with version 4.5. This will be more of a vacation arc, and we will expect many old faces to make an appearance. According to the drip marketing, Robin is looking to have an inspiration for her new song in Astropolis. It also mentions that she “follows the lingering echoes of memories, embracing the unexpected along the way”.

This might mean that the Robin SP in HSR will be looking to unearth secrets from her childhood before she joined the Family. By going through the process of unravelling her past, she will unlock the new Remembrance path for herself, leading to the HSR Robin Summeretto character. Robin’s old character already is one of the strongest in the game, featuring high on our HSR tier list. How her new character will perform is to be seen, but it should definitely bolster the Remembrance path further for the next meta.

I personally love how HSR is bringing back old characters. We already saw a return of Blade in the form of Mortenax Blade, and Himeko in the form of Himeko Nova. Instead of adding only new characters, it adds more depth to the already available cast. What’s your opinion on Robin Summeretto? Tell us in the comments section below.