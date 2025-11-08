The Safari Harvest event is expanding, and this week’s update on Grow a Garden has introduced a new set of interesting gears. While some of them might seem impractical, a couple of the new gears surely are worth your time and sheckles. The Safari Obelisk Charm is one among them that works similarly to the Safari Totem Charm. So without further ado, let’s dive in and explore how to get Safari Obelisk Charm in Grow a Garden and use it in the game.

How to Obtain Safari Obelisk Charm in Grow a Garden

The Safari Obelisk Charm can be purchased from the Grow a Garden Safari Shop. As you open the game after the update, it won’t be readily available. To unlock this gear, the whole community must contribute to the Safari Harvest event altogether and reach the milestone of 250 billion points.

This unlocks the charm at the shop, and later you can visit it to purchase the item using sheckles. It may happen that the gear isn’t available in stock due to its low drop rate. What you can do is achieve the next milestones in the event to increase the Safari shop’s luck. This way, you’ll have better chances at finding the Safari Obelisk Charm in the shop.

Also Read: All Safari Egg Pets in Grow a Garden

How to Use Safari Obelisk Charm in Grow a Garden

Using the new gears is a lot easier than finding them. Simply find it in your backpack, hold the charm in your hand, and click the left mouse button. This will use up one gear and summon the new Safari weather events introduced in the expansion update.

The weather events that can be summoned include Safari Dusk, Safari Storm, Safari Hunt, and Safari Tour. However, do note that you can’t summon any event that hasn’t been unlocked in the community milestone track. In this case, you’re only left with the Safari Tour event, so consider not using the charm before it’s unlocked.

For better understanding, have a look at the points required to unlock the new weather events of the Safari update:

Safari Dusk : 110B Points

: 110B Points Safari Storm : 200B Points

: 200B Points Safari Hunt : 220B Points

: 220B Points Safari Tour: 280B Points

And that’s all you need to know about the easy ways to get the Safari Obelisk Charm in Grow a Garden. So, what other items or pets are you looking forward to buying in the latest Grow a Garden Safari update? Tell us in the comments below.