Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 is a massive upcoming update and all its content will be finally revealed in the next special broadcast. The update will bring an entire new world with a new roster of characters, playable path, puzzles, events and much more. So, get ready for the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream with our release date and time guide.

What Time Is the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Livestream?

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream will be broadcasted on February 6, 2026 at 7:30 PM CST. Check out the livestream date and time for other regions below:

New Delhi, India : 5:00 PM IST on February 6, 2026

: 5:00 PM IST on February 6, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 08:30 PM JST on February 6, 2026

: 08:30 PM JST on February 6, 2026 California, USA : 04:30 AM PST on February 6, 2026

: 04:30 AM PST on February 6, 2026 Beijing, China : 07:30 PM CST on February 6, 2026

: 07:30 PM CST on February 6, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 07:30 AM on February 6, 2026

: 07:30 AM on February 6, 2026 Rome, Italy : 01:30 PM CET on February 6, 2026

: 01:30 PM CET on February 6, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 10:30 PM on February 6, 2026

: 10:30 PM on February 6, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 12:30 AM on February 7, 2026

The livestream will reveal all information about the new upcoming Planarcadia characters. Expect the livestream to be stacked with information about the new world, especially about the new plan to defeat The Destruction.

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Livestream Countdown

Timezones can be too complicated sometimes, so here is the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream countdown:

Honkai Star Rai 4.0 Livestream starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

What to Expect from Honkai Star Rail 4.0?

Here is everything you can expect from Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream:

Two new characters : Sparxie and Yao Guang

: Sparxie and Yao Guang A new world : Planarcadia

: Planarcadia New playable path : Elation

: Elation More events and rewards

New HSR codes

QoL changes

So, now you can prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream. Excited for the update? Let us know in the comments.