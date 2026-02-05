Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- HSR 4.0 livestream will be streamed on February 6, 2026 at 7:30 PM CST.
- The special broadcast will be streamed on the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube and Twitch accounts.
- The livestream will reveal all information about Planarcadia, the upcoming new world.
Honkai Star Rail 4.0 is a massive upcoming update and all its content will be finally revealed in the next special broadcast. The update will bring an entire new world with a new roster of characters, playable path, puzzles, events and much more. So, get ready for the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream with our release date and time guide.
What Time Is the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Livestream?
Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream will be broadcasted on February 6, 2026 at 7:30 PM CST. Check out the livestream date and time for other regions below:
- New Delhi, India: 5:00 PM IST on February 6, 2026
- Tokyo, Japan: 08:30 PM JST on February 6, 2026
- California, USA: 04:30 AM PST on February 6, 2026
- Beijing, China: 07:30 PM CST on February 6, 2026
- Toronto, Canada: 07:30 AM on February 6, 2026
- Rome, Italy: 01:30 PM CET on February 6, 2026
- Melbourne, Australia: 10:30 PM on February 6, 2026
- Auckland, New Zealand: 12:30 AM on February 7, 2026
The livestream will reveal all information about the new upcoming Planarcadia characters. Expect the livestream to be stacked with information about the new world, especially about the new plan to defeat The Destruction.
Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Livestream Countdown
Timezones can be too complicated sometimes, so here is the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream countdown:
What to Expect from Honkai Star Rail 4.0?
Here is everything you can expect from Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream:
- Two new characters: Sparxie and Yao Guang
- A new world: Planarcadia
- New playable path: Elation
- More events and rewards
- New HSR codes
- QoL changes
So, now you can prepare for the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream. Excited for the update? Let us know in the comments.