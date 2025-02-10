Home > News > Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

Sanmay Chakrabarti
Honkai-Star-Rail-3.1-Livestream-announced
Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom) Livestream announced
In Short
  • Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream has been scheduled for February 14, 2024, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8).
  • The HSR 3.1 livestream will be streamed on their official YouTube and Twitch channel.
  • The 3.1 version will release two new characters and will add the next Trailblazing quests in Amphoreus.

After introducing players to the new world of Amphoreus, Honkai Star Rail is preparing for the next development in the story with version 3.1. This version will introduce the highly anticipated Amphoreus characters — Tribbie and Mydei. Both these characters were heavily involved during version 3.0, already creating connections with players, and will likely continue playing a big role in the upcoming story arcs. The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream will reveal more information about Mydei and Tribbie, about their playstyle and abilities. The HSR 3.1 Livestream’s date and time have been announced, and here is what you need to know.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream has been scheduled for February 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). The HSR 3.1 livestream will be streamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Honkai Star Rail. The Livestream will also give away 300 Stellar Jades worth of redeem codes, which we will update in our HSR codes list. Bookmark our codes list to keep an eye out for the latest codes in Honkai Star Rail.

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 version is going to be big, introducing more areas of Amphoreus and progressing the main storyline. Here is everything you can look forward to:

  • Two new characters: Tribbie, Mydei
  • Multiple New Events, and Rewards
  • Tons of QoL updates and Rewards

Cannot wait for Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update? Tell us in the comments what you are waiting the most for in version 3.1.

Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time.

