Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream Announced: Here’s What to Expect

After introducing players to the new world of Amphoreus, Honkai Star Rail is preparing for the next development in the story with version 3.1. This version will introduce the highly anticipated Amphoreus characters — Tribbie and Mydei. Both these characters were heavily involved during version 3.0, already creating connections with players, and will likely continue playing a big role in the upcoming story arcs. The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream will reveal more information about Mydei and Tribbie, about their playstyle and abilities. The HSR 3.1 Livestream’s date and time have been announced, and here is what you need to know.

Version 3.1 "Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne" Special Program

🕙2025/02/14 19:30 (UTC+8)#HonkaiStarRail Version 3.1 Special Program will release on 2025/02/14 19:30 (UTC+8).

This Special Program will feature character introductions for #Tribbie and #Mydei as well… pic.twitter.com/iFfVrwCzte— Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) February 10, 2025

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Livestream has been scheduled for February 14, 2025, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). The HSR 3.1 livestream will be streamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Honkai Star Rail. The Livestream will also give away 300 Stellar Jades worth of redeem codes, which we will update in our HSR codes list. Bookmark our codes list to keep an eye out for the latest codes in Honkai Star Rail.

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 version is going to be big, introducing more areas of Amphoreus and progressing the main storyline. Here is everything you can look forward to:

Two new characters: Tribbie, Mydei

Multiple New Events, and Rewards

Tons of QoL updates and Rewards

