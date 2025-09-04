Hollow Knight Silksong Launch Crashes Steam Servers Under Massive Demand

Hollow Knight Silksong has finally been released after a long wait by fans ever since its reveal trailer dropped in 2019. Team Cherry has launched the game on Day 1, avoiding any pre-orders across digital storefronts like Steam, PlayStation Store, Nintendo Shop, and Xbox Store.

The game is available with a price tag of $10 in the U.S. and for free on Day 1 for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. However, as the game launched at 7 AM PT, thousands of fans logged in their respective platform stores to purchase the game, which resulted in server overload. As a result, Steam servers were the first to melt, and the Silksong store page has now crashed.

Silksong Launch Melts Xbox, Steam, and More Online Storefronts as Players Swarm in Huge Numbers

The release of Hollow Knight Silksong is a joyous moment for fans; however, it has come around with a curse that major digital storefronts, primarily Steam, have now crashed. As players try to search for Silksong or head to its Store Page, the page is no longer available, and users will see an error message as shown below. However, when we see the player count on SteamDB, there are currently over 100,000 players playing the game.

Image Credit: Valve/Screenshot by Beebom

Our team also tried to find the game on PC Game Pass using the Xbox App, but the Silksong store page was nowhere to be found. We also saved the game in our Wishlist library; however, it disappeared soon after the launch from our library as well.

While some Steam and Xbox Game Pass users are still getting in, it seems like Xbox console and PlayStation 5 fans may have to wait a little longer until the servers come back online. Although things are a little tense for PS5 fans as the game doesn’t even show on the PSN store anymore, thus worrying them further about a delayed release.

Regardless of whether you aren’t able to get into Steam, our gaming team found a workaround to download the game. Simply log in to the Steam mobile app and purchase the game, and save it to your library from there. Then start downloading once it appears in your games library on the Steam desktop app.