Alongside the Nokia 5.3, HMD Global has also launched the Nokia C3 for entry-level users in the country. It was first unveiled in China earlier last month and has made its way to India today. The Finnish giant emphasizes that it’s a new ‘Made in India. Made for India’ smartphone and a great entry point for citizens switching over from feature phones.

Nokia C3: Specs & Features

While Redmi and Realme now offer modern designs with a waterdrop notch and multi-camera setups in the entry-level segment, the Nokia C3 looks dated and straight out of 2018. It has huge bezels on the front and a single 8MP camera, along with a capacitive fingerprint sensor, on the rear.

Nokia C3 sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset clocked at up to 1.6GHz, along with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage. It is expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card.

The massive top bezel on the front includes a 5MP selfie snapper. The device runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Nokia C3 comes equipped with a 3,040mAh battery with 5W charging support (really disappointing) via the microUSB port onboard.

Price and Availability

The 2GB+16GB base variant of the Nokia C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 while the higher-end 3GB+32GB variant will retail at Rs. 8,999 in India. This device will be available to buy in two colorways, namely Cyan and Sand. It will be up for pre-booking on Nokia’s website, starting 1st September and go on sale from 17th September next month.

HMD Global also took the wraps off two new feature phones, the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150, in India today. These are 2G phones (sadly!) that include a large 2.4-inch screen, durable plastic builds, flashlight, FM radio, and more for a starting price of Rs. 1,999.