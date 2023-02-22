HiSense Introduces New IntelliPRO and CoolingXpert ACs in India

HiSense has launched two new IntelliPRO and CoolingXpert air conditioners in India packed with several smart features, including Wi-Fi voice control, 5-in-1 Convertible Pro, and much more. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

HiSense Smart ACs: Specs and Features

The IntelliPRO and CoolingXpert ACs come with five cooling modes, which can be chosen based on the cooling required. It can go from 50% to 110% for instant cooling. There’s support for the Intelligent Inverter Compressor based on the Hisense QSD technology, which further helps in quicker cooling.

These can help save energy by up to 36%. The compressor also has a 10-year warranty. Both of them come with support for a PM2.5 health filter to help you get protection against pollutants. There’s an Auto Clean mode, which can stop the growth of mold, moisture, and dust in the indoor unit.

You also get smart features like the sleep mode to automatically change the temperatures and the smart diagnosis mode to easily find the problem and get its solution.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Steven Li, MD of Hisense India, said, “The launch of the IntelliPRO and CoolingXpert air conditioners is a continuation of this commitment and a step towards providing customers with unparalleled comfort and convenience at home. The AC’s features not only provide customers with a delightful experience but also help save energy and maintain a healthy home environment. We are excited and looking forward to bringing more world-class products in various categories.“

One thing that differentiates the IntelliPRO and the CoolingXpert is that the former comes with Wi-Fi-enabled smart controls, including the ability to control the AC via Google Assistant. Both of them come with 100% inner-grooved copper tubes for better durability.

Price and Availability

The new HiSense IntelliPro and CoolingXpert ACs come in capacities ranging from 1 ton to 2 tons and start at Rs 31,000. They are now available via leading retail stores.