India’s largest two-wheeler maker, Hero MotoCorp, has launched an integrated online sales platform called eSHOP. In an official press release, the company said: “eSHOP enables a seamless buying experience for the customers – completely digital. All the purchase related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, in an easy and transparent manner”.

According to Hero, the new platform will guide customers through all the steps involved in buying a motor vehicle. It will provide information about the latest on-road price, live stock status, online document submission, instant dealer intimation, finance options, sales order preview and confirmation, VIN allocation and delivery, the company said. With auto sales expected to take a nosedive because of the pandemic, the new service is expected to make it easier to buy vehicles from the comfort of one’s home, without having to venture out into showrooms.

Hero is the not the first automaker in India to announce a digital platform in the wake of the pandemic. Hyundai was reportedly the first company to have introduced the concept in India. The company launched ‘Click-to-Buy’ in March, just as the lockdowns were starting to come into effect. It was followed by Honda, which launched its digital platform for vehicle bookings – ‘Honda from Home’. The platform helps customers with their inquiries from the comfort of their homes. Interestingly, the company is also bringing Android Auto to its Gold Wing series bikes this month.

Meanwhile, other major auto companies have also joined the digital bandwagon to drive sales. According to reports, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra and others have also started pushing sales through their respective online channels.