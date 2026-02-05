Guerrilla Reveals Horizon Hunters Gathering, a Co-Op Evolution of Its Robot-Slaying Formula

Guerrilla Games, together with PlayStation, have announced a ‘tactical co-op’ game set in the Horizon universe named Horizon Hunters Gathering. The multiplayer title will support up to three players who are tasked with protecting a world under threat from deadly machines. Despite the co-op focus, the game will support solo players. Guerrilla has also revealed plans for a closed playtest scheduled for the tail-end of February. The game will be released on both PC and PS5.

Horizon Hunters Gathering Balances Co-Op Action With a Narrative Campaign

Image Credit: Guerrilla Games

Horizon Hunters Gathering takes place in the same universe as Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, although the visual palette is a bit more pastel, while the gameplay looks to embrace arcade-y chaos. The cooperative action game features tactical, reactive, and deeply skill-based combat, building on the tactical precision of the Horizon games while catering to the dynamics of team play.

The foundation of Horizon Hunters Gathering centers around challenging and replayable hunts. You’ll start by picking from a roster of uniquely skilled Hunters – each with distinct melee or ranged playstyles and weapons – and select Hunter roles further embedded with a rogue-lite perk system to craft the build that best suits your style and your team.

All Hunters will have their own motivations and personal struggles, which will tie into the game’s narrative campaign. Guerrilla has also teased new mysteries, characters, and threats, all of which will be canon for the larger Horizon universe.

The devs revealed two game modes, the first of which is Machine Incursion, where waves of machines pour out from underground gateways, led by a formidable boss. The second is Cauldron Descent, a multi-stage trial with brutal machine encounters and hidden doors that promise power and reward for teams prepared to open them. Between missions, players can visit the Hunters Gathering social hub, which you can customize your Hunters, visit vendors, upgrade gear, and team up for your next adventure.

As mentioned at the start, Horizon Hunters Gathering will be available on the PS5 and PC. Both platforms will also support its upcoming closed playtest. The devs are yet to be reveal the game’s release date, although we can expect regular development updates and playtest announcements in the coming months.

What are your initial impressions of Horizon Hunters Gathering? Let us know in the comments.