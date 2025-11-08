Grow a Garden Safari Seed Pack: All Plants and How to Get

The Mega Safari harvest event has arrived in Grow a Garden, and it brings in tons of new items for players to enjoy. There’s a brand new seed pack after a long time, called the Safari seed pack. As its name suggests, you can get all the safari-themed seeds from opening this one. The best one among these is the Peacock Tail plant with the least chance of dropping. So, let’s check out all the new plants and seeds you can get from the Safari seed pack in Grow a Garden.

All New Safari Pack Seeds in Grow a Garden

The Safari seed pack consists of 6 limited-time seeds that you can only get during the Safari event in Grow a Garden. So, here is the list of all the seeds you can find in the Safari seed pack:

Safari Seed Rarity Harvest Type Sell Value

Daisy Uncommon Multiple 25,000

Bamboo Tree Legendary Multiple 61,000

Amberfruit Shrub Legendary Multiple 58,000

Castor Bean Mythical Multiple 85,000

Java Bean Divine Multiple 91,000

Peacock Tail Prismatic Multiple 112,000

How to Get Safari Seed Packs in Grow a Garden

The Grow a Garden Safari seed pack can be obtained in three simple methods that include contributing to the Safari harvest event, purchasing from the Safari Shop, or directly from the in-game shop. So, take a look at all these methods in detail below:

1. Contributing to the Safari Harvest Event

This is a free way to get the Safari seed packs in the game, and the only requirement is having lots of plants. All you need to do is pick up all the harvests from your garden and head over to the main event area. Here, you can interact with the Safari Joyce NPC and submit all your harvested plants. Note that she’ll only take the required plant types shown in the thinking box above her head.

In return, your Safari points will go up, and for every 500 points you contribute, you receive a randomized Safari-themed reward. Among these rewards, there’s just a 1.67% chance to get the Safari seed pack. A pro-tip will be to submit plants with higher rarity. In that way, you can reach the 500 points level cap faster than before.

2. Purchasing from Safari Shop

Another way to get this seed pack is from the Safari Shop in Grow a Garden. However, for that, you’ll need to unlock the pack by contributing to the Safari harvest event first. Once the whole community has reached the milestone of 120 billion points, the Safari seed pack would have unlocked in the shop.

Now, you can interact with the Wilderness Will NPC, scroll through the catalog of items, and purchase the Safari seed pack by spending some sheckles. If you can’t find it in stock, check the shop again in 10-15 minutes.

4. From Grow a Garden Shop

Now, the third way to get this pack is by spending some Robux. However, spending Robux won’t give you anything ordinary. You can get the Exotic Safari seed pack if you’re ready to spend the given amount of Robux in the game:

1 Pack: 199 Robux

199 Robux 3 Pack: 575 Robux

575 Robux 10 Pack: 1699 Robux

Best Seeds in Grow a Garden Safari Seed Pack

Not every plant in any of the packs introduced in the game can earn you tons of profit in no time. Only a few selected ones are the ones you should plant in your garden’s limited space to get the best out of any update. So, after a few tests, here are the seeds that we found can be a highly valued addition to your plot.

Peacock Tail: This plant might give you a single harvest at a time, but with the right mutations in Grow a Garden, a single harvest can be sold for epic profits.

Java Bean: This plant simply looks aesthetically pleasing with the fluorescent color. With multiple bulb-type harvests growing at a time, you can earn lots at once.

Castor Bean: It takes the least amount of space among all and grows straight with a few branches. Each branch will grow a single bean that can be different colors. So, you can sell each for a good to decent profit.

Apart from these, have a look at the other seeds in Grow a Garden and find better options for your garden. That completes the list of all Safari seed pack plants available in the Grow a Garden new update. So, have you checked the latest pets brought in the Mega Safari harvest update? Let us know in the comments below.