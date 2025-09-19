Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The changing season is bringing the expansion to the special Fall Event to Grow a Garden. Shops are ready to expand, and new activities are ready for discovery. If you loved the Fall Market, new additions will make you go frenzy for it further. So, if you are also excited for the next Grow a Garden update, you are at the right place. Below, you’ll find the Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown to when it all goes down.

The Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 update releases on September 20, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. It will be an extension to the Fall Market Event, but with a major admin event coming before it, there is always a chance of that happening due to Roblox’s server restrictions and other issues. So, if you join the game at the event time, you might have some trouble playing the game.

Moreover, if you are from a different region, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have mentioned the Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 Update release date and time for select regions:

US (East) : September 20 at 10:00 AM ET

: September 20 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : September 20 at 11:00 AM BRT

: September 20 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : September 20 at 4:00 PM CET

: September 20 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : September 20 at 5:00 PM MSK

: September 20 at 5:00 PM MSK India : September 20 at 7:30 PM IST

: September 20 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : September 20 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: September 20 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : September 20 at 9:30 PM CST

: September 20 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : September 20 at 10:30 PM JST

: September 20 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : September 20 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: September 20 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: September 21 at 1:30 AM NZDT

You’ll find the event countdown timer in-game, right below the Premium Shop button. But no need to keep opening the game just to check when the update drops. We’ve got you covered with a dedicated countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 update to keep you hyped and ready when it goes live:

Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Fall Market 2 update is now live!

Fall Energy Rewards

New Fall shop items

Fall seed pack

New admin events and mutations

For those keeping track, the Fall Market 2 update is going to be a simpler seasonal expansion yet for Grow a Garden. Packed with fresh content and features, this expansion builds on the original Fall Market with brand-new activities, achievements, seeds, pets, weather events, and plenty of quality-of-life improvements to make your farming adventure smoother than ever.

At the center of the update are Fall Activities, giving players new ways to hand out Fall mutation crops and earn rewards. Alongside them, the shops return with a refreshed stock, including exclusive Fall shop items and an all-new Fall seed pack to broaden your planting options. Whether you are hunting for unique cosmetics, rare seeds, or special pets, the marketplace will feel livelier than ever.

The mutation lineup is also expanding, with new seasonal mutations and admin-led events set to keep the community busy. These events will not only offer exciting rewards but also push resource management and collaboration to the next level. Make sure you join Grow a Garden one hour before the update to attend the admin abuse.

Are you excited to join the Grow a Garden Fall Market 2 update when the release time is here? Do tell us in the comments what you are most excited about.