Grow a Garden Admin War Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The biggest Roblox war is about to break out between Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot in the wild new Admin Abuse War. Both game admins are gearing up to flex their most unhinged admin abuse powers and see who truly runs the block. Once the dust settles, Grow a Garden is also getting a fresh Beanstalk Event expansion. If you are hyped for the madness and want to know when it kicks off, you are in the right spot. Here’s everything about the Grow a Garden Admin War update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown straight to chaos.

The Grow a Garden Admin War update releases on August 23, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. It will be an extension to the Beanstalk Event, but with a major event coming before it. Yes, as said before, Admin Abuse War event coming before it, where we will see Jandel and Sammy from Steal a Brainrot, locking horns. So, if you join the game at the event time, you might have some trouble playing the game. Make sure you are early to the game.

Moreover, if you are from a different region, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have mentioned the Grow a Garden Admin War Update release date and time for select regions:

US (East) : August 23 at 10:00 AM ET

: August 23 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : August 23 at 11:00 AM BRT

: August 23 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : August 23 at 4:00 PM CET

: August 23 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : August 23 at 5:00 PM MSK

: August 23 at 5:00 PM MSK India : August 23 at 7:30 PM IST

: August 23 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : August 23 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: August 23 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : August 23 at 9:30 PM CST

: August 23 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : August 23 at 10:30 PM JST

: August 23 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : August 23 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: August 23 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: August 24 at 1:30 AM NZDT

You’ll find the event countdown timer in-game, right below the Premium Shop button. But no need to keep opening the game just to check when the update drops. We’ve got you covered with a dedicated countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Admin War update to keep you hyped and ready when it goes live:

Grow a Garden Admin War Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Admin War and Beanstalk part 2 Update is live now!

Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot Admin War event

Beanstalk Shop expansion

Beanstalk Crafting Station

New Seeds, Pets, and Gears

Pet Achievements Rewards

The key highlight of the Admin War update is the Jandel vs Sammy admin abuse events. You can expect plenty of free Grow a Garden mutations and cosmetics. But that is not all. Jandel has already teased a new pet resembling a brainrot, exclusive to the players who join the admin war event.

After the admin events, the Beanstalk Part 2 update will be live, and all Grow a Garden players will get a new shop tab within the Beanstalk Shop. Make sure you check the cooking recipes in Grow a Garden and cook some high-rarity food items. Trust me, you will need them to access the new shop.

Moreover, a new crafting station will unlock more seeds, cosmetics, pets, and special gear. The Gear Shop in Grow a Garden will also get a new addition that helps remove mutations from pets. Players will also get a new pet achievements tab in the Garden Guide. Use it to track them, complete them, and get some special rewards.

How excited are you to play the Grow a Garden Admin War update? Let us know in the comments below.