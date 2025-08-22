Grow a Garden Admin War Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- Admin War between Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot starts August 23, 2025, 7:00 AM PT.
- Beanstalk Part 2 expansion will expand the Beanstalk shop with a new tab full of chests, pets, and more rewards.
- Players can also expect a new crafting table, including some exclusive limited-time seeds, pets, and more.
The biggest Roblox war is about to break out between Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot in the wild new Admin Abuse War. Both game admins are gearing up to flex their most unhinged admin abuse powers and see who truly runs the block. Once the dust settles, Grow a Garden is also getting a fresh Beanstalk Event expansion. If you are hyped for the madness and want to know when it kicks off, you are in the right spot. Here’s everything about the Grow a Garden Admin War update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown straight to chaos.
Grow a Garden Admin War Update Release Time
The Grow a Garden Admin War update releases on August 23, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. It will be an extension to the Beanstalk Event, but with a major event coming before it. Yes, as said before, Admin Abuse War event coming before it, where we will see Jandel and Sammy from Steal a Brainrot, locking horns. So, if you join the game at the event time, you might have some trouble playing the game. Make sure you are early to the game.
Moreover, if you are from a different region, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have mentioned the Grow a Garden Admin War Update release date and time for select regions:
- US (East): August 23 at 10:00 AM ET
- Brazil: August 23 at 11:00 AM BRT
- Europe: August 23 at 4:00 PM CET
- Russia: August 23 at 5:00 PM MSK
- India: August 23 at 7:30 PM IST
- Philippines: August 23 at 10:00 PM Manila Time
- China: August 23 at 9:30 PM CST
- Japan: August 23 at 10:30 PM JST
- Australia: August 23 at 11:30 PM AEDT
- New Zealand: August 24 at 1:30 AM NZDT
Grow a Garden Admin War Update Countdown Timer
You’ll find the event countdown timer in-game, right below the Premium Shop button. But no need to keep opening the game just to check when the update drops. We’ve got you covered with a dedicated countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Admin War update to keep you hyped and ready when it goes live:
The Admin War and Beanstalk part 2 Update is live now!
What to Expect from Grow a Garden Admin War Update?
- Grow a Garden vs Steal a Brainrot Admin War event
- Beanstalk Shop expansion
- Beanstalk Crafting Station
- New Seeds, Pets, and Gears
- Pet Achievements Rewards
The key highlight of the Admin War update is the Jandel vs Sammy admin abuse events. You can expect plenty of free Grow a Garden mutations and cosmetics. But that is not all. Jandel has already teased a new pet resembling a brainrot, exclusive to the players who join the admin war event.
After the admin events, the Beanstalk Part 2 update will be live, and all Grow a Garden players will get a new shop tab within the Beanstalk Shop. Make sure you check the cooking recipes in Grow a Garden and cook some high-rarity food items. Trust me, you will need them to access the new shop.
Moreover, a new crafting station will unlock more seeds, cosmetics, pets, and special gear. The Gear Shop in Grow a Garden will also get a new addition that helps remove mutations from pets. Players will also get a new pet achievements tab in the Garden Guide. Use it to track them, complete them, and get some special rewards.
