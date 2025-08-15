Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Something tall is sprouting in Grow a Garden, and it’s reaching for the clouds. The Beanstalk Event is coming this week, and like Jack’s own adventure, it’s packed with treasures for those who dare to climb. Grow, climb, and gather rewards while exploring the brand-new Garden Guide, your index for plants, pets, and more. Track your collection, complete achievements, and see your garden reach legendary heights. Want to know when the update drops? Here is the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown.

The Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event Update will be going live on August 16, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. Although the game’s update is never delayed, there is always a chance of that happening due to Roblox’s server restrictions and other issues. So, if you join the game at the event time, you might have some trouble playing the game.

Moreover, if you are from a different region, we’ve got you covered. Below, we have mentioned the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event Update release date and time for select regions:

US (East) : August 16 at 10:00 AM ET

: August 16 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : August 16 at 11:00 AM BRT

: August 16 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : August 16 at 4:00 PM CET

: August 16 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : August 16 at 5:00 PM MSK

: August 16 at 5:00 PM MSK India : August 16 at 7:30 PM IST

: August 16 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : August 16 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: August 16 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : August 16 at 9:30 PM CST

: August 16 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : August 16 at 10:30 PM JST

: August 16 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : August 16 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: August 16 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: August 17 at 1:30 AM NZDT

The game has a timer tucked under the Shop button, but opening it each time can be a bit of a chore. Let’s make it easier and count down together. Here’s your quick countdown timer for the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event Update release:

Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Beanstalk Event Update is live now!

Beanstalk Event

Goliath’s Shop

New seeds and pets

Garden Guide and Achievements

New events and mutations

The Beanstalk Event is the crown jewel of the new Grow a Garden update. In the center of the lobby, a tiny sprout is about to burst into life and grow high into the clouds. Climb it, touch the sky, and meet the mighty Goliath waiting above. Don’t worry, he’s not empty-handed. The giant guards a brand-new shop stocked with seed packs, pet eggs, pets, seeds, fertilizers, and more treasures for your garden.

But that’s just the start. The update also introduces the Garden Guide: your all-in-one journal for tracking plants, completing quests, and hunting down achievements. Each achievement comes with special rewards, so keep your eyes on them and tick them off as you go. Add in new weather events, fresh plant mutations, and plenty of surprises, and you’ve got an update worth climbing for. If you want to join the admin events before the big day, hop in early and get a head start.

From shiny new seeds and rare pets to weather changes and fresh features, there’s loot waiting at the top. So grab your watering can and keep an eye out for giants… because the higher you climb, the better the prizes.