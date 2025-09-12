Grow a Garden Fall Market Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The magical journey of the fall update is coming to an end as fall inches closer in Grow a Garden. And just like summer, fall is ready to shake up the seeds and pets players can obtain. So, if you are also excited for the next Grow a Garden update, you are at the right place. Below, you’ll find the Grow a Garden Fall Market update release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown to when it all goes down.

The Grow a Garden Fall Market update kicks off on September 13, 2025, at 7:00 AM PT. The event will run for a full week, wrapping up next Saturday. And there’s a chance we’ll see part 2 drop right after with more rewards on offer. That means seven straight days of autumn market fun before more content arrives. As with any major update, Roblox servers are likely to get packed, so hopping in early is the best way to make sure you don’t miss out.

Struggling with time zones? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Grow a Garden Fall Market Event Update across all major regions, so you’ll know exactly when to log in.

US (East) : September 13 at 10:00 AM ET

: September 13 at 10:00 AM ET Brazil : September 13 at 11:00 AM BRT

: September 13 at 11:00 AM BRT Europe : September 13 at 4:00 PM CET

: September 13 at 4:00 PM CET Russia : September 13 at 5:00 PM MSK

: September 13 at 5:00 PM MSK India : September 13 at 7:30 PM IST

: September 13 at 7:30 PM IST Philippines : September 13 at 10:00 PM Manila Time

: September 13 at 10:00 PM Manila Time China : September 13 at 9:30 PM CST

: September 13 at 9:30 PM CST Japan : September 13 at 10:30 PM JST

: September 13 at 10:30 PM JST Australia : September 13 at 11:30 PM AEDT

: September 13 at 11:30 PM AEDT New Zealand: September 14 at 1:30 AM NZDT

Don’t feel like juggling time zones? The game does include a built-in timer under the Shop button, but checking it every time can get annoying. That’s why we’ve got you covered. Follow along here for a live countdown to the exact release date and time of the Grow a Garden Fall Market Event Update.

Grow a Garden Fall Market Update starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Grow a Garden Fall Market event is live!

Fall Market featuring Seed, Pet, Gear, and Cosmetic shops

Exclusive admin abuse event

New weather and mutations

For those counting down, the Fall Market Event is the spotlight of the next Grow a Garden update. To kick things off, Admin Abuse will begin about an hour before the update goes live, so don’t miss your chance to snag early goodies before the full rollout.

This brand-new seasonal event celebrates the arrival of autumn with its very own Fall Market. Players can dive into four unique shops dedicated to fall-themed content: seeds, pets & eggs, gear, and cosmetics. To restock these shops, you’ll need to hand in different Grow a Garden plants at the Tree NPC, making resource management more important than ever.

A fresh Grow a Garden mutation, Fall, headlines the update. By submitting points at the Tree NPC, you’ll unlock this seasonal mutation, while additional weather events and pet-based mutations expand the variety even further. The rewards don’t stop there; new seeds, pets, gear, and a full batch of autumn-inspired cosmetics are all waiting to be discovered throughout the event.

As always, expect extra surprises and admin-led events in the days leading up to the Fall Market release. With so many features packed into this seasonal celebration, the Fall Market update is ready to be one of the most rewarding Grow a Garden events yet.