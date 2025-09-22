Crunchyroll Confirms 2026 Release for ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc’

Demon Slayer fans should buckle up, as the ‘Infinity Castle Arc’ is confirmed to debut on Crunchyroll in 2026. The news has sparked excitement among the fans who aren’t able to make it to the theatres for some reason. At the same time, fans who didn’t watch the movie in theatres are heartbroken that they’ll have to wait until 2026 to watch the film from the comfort of their homes.

Mitchel Berger, the Global Commerce Executive VP, states (via Popverse):

Go see Demon Slayer Infinity Castle in the theater because the theater is the only place you’re going to be able to see this film in 2025,” he said. “If you want to see it, go see it in the theater because that’s the only place it’s going to be available.

The Infinity Castle was one of the big releases of 2025, and it turned out to be so good. The ones who watched the movie in the theatres can’t stop themselves from rooting for their beloved Hashiras and Tanjiro, while they struggle against the evil forces of Muzan.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has become a global phenomenon already; the revenue that the first film has been generating during its theatrical run has made it one of the highest-grossing films of all time in Japan. Well, Infinity Castle Arc is the final chapter of the critically acclaimed Demon Slayer manga, so it’s evident that the huge loyal fanbase would have been eagerly anticipating its breathtaking adaptation, consisting of the climactic battles and emotional resolutions that will bring Tanjiro’s journey to a close.

When the first film that didn’t even feature the major fights created such a stir among the fandom, just imagine what would happen when the succeeding films of the trilogy arrive on the big screens. Well, it will surely be a wild ride with a hefty amount of emotional moments.

Ufotable has left no stone unturned in making Demon Slayer a cinematic spectacle since the start. The anime has indeed captivated the fandom with its stunning visuals, adorable characters, tragic backstories, and outstanding soundtracks. The Infinity Castle promised to be a standout, and the first movie proved to be a once-in-a-lifetime theatrical experience.

If you’re a newcomer, do watch the previous seasons on Crunchyroll so that you can experience the final arc in the theatres. Also, it’s worth mentioning that while the movie is confirmed to arrive for streaming in 2026, Crunchyroll has yet to confirm the exact release date. Regardless, you can check out the official channels and website of Crunchyroll to stay updated on the Infinity Castle Arc release schedule and additional announcements.