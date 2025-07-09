Grand Blue Season 2 Entirely Leaked Online Soon After Premiere

Summer 2024 was a challenging time for the anime community with several highly anticipated titles such as Dandadan, Ranma 1/2, etc, leaked ahead of their official release during what became Netflix’s biggest security breach to date. Now, history has repeated itself, as the most-awaited Grand Blue season 2 has suffered the same fate, with all the episodes leaked online.

Grand Blue Season 2’s premiere was far more than a regular anime release, as it was a long-awaited celebration for devoted fans who had been waiting for seven long years for a second season. To the dismay of the fans, all 12 episodes of Grand Blue season 2 have been leaked online right after the anime’s premiere on July 7.

Neither Liber nor Zero-G Studios has come forward and released a statement regarding the massive leak of Grand Blue season 2 at the time of writing this article. Similar to the previous leaks, the leaked episodes are found on anime piracy torrent sites and confirmed to be low quality (480p), have time stamps, and don’t feature any subtitles.

This big leak also ruined the surprise planned by Studios Zero-G and Liber for the fans, as the season 3 renewal at the end of the second season was also unofficially revealed in the leaked finale.

After the previous leaks, many fans hoped studios and streaming platforms would strengthen their security measures; however, these massive leaks continue to plague the anime industry. Not to forget that these leaks undermine the hard work of the animators and the rest of the production staff.

We at Beebom strongly condemn the leaks and urge everyone to support the creators during these difficult times. Please refrain from watching or sharing these episodes online, and be cautious of the spoilers that may be circulating across all corners of social media platforms. Both seasons of Grand Blue Dreaming are readily available to stream on the anime streaming giant, Crunchyroll.