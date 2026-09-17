Home > News > GPT-6 Astra Spent Hours Farming Potatoes in Minecraft After Being Blown up by a Creeper

GPT-6 Astra Spent Hours Farming Potatoes in Minecraft After Being Blown up by a Creeper

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Minecraft Creeper background with the GPT-6 Astra logo.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • OpenAI's newest model, GPT-6 Astra, spent hours farming potatoes in Minecraft after a hilarious Creeper encounter.
  • Vals AI conducted a 141-hour Minecraft test with the AI model, and it made incredible progress, including collecting three Ender Pearls and more.
  • However, after the Creeper blew up GPT-6 Astra's chest and bed, it spent hours farming potatoes with thousands of viewers watching live on Twitch.
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It’s been a particularly bizarre week in the Minecraft and AI community, with one ridiculous story after another somehow taking the spotlight. After a 9-year-old spent over $100K on Minecraft ads, OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra has joined the circus, spending hours farming potatoes in Minecraft after a Creeper wiped out its entire progress.

This happened after Mojang released the Minecraft Wilderness Bound update on September 15, 2026. Vals, a self-described independent AI evaluator, decided to put the new GPT-6 Astra model through an unusual test to see how well it could play Minecraft. The experiment ran for 141 hours, and Vals livestreamed it on Twitch.

According to Vals AI on X, the GPT-6 Astra “had gotten further than any AI system had ever gone in Minecraft.” The AI agent built a semi-automatic Blaze farm and collected six Blaze Rods before finding a Warped Forest, killing more than six Endermen and picking up three Ender Pearls.

GPT-6 Astra meeting the Creeper which would blow up its resources in Minecraft.
Image Credit: X/@ValsAI

The AI agent put all the resources in a chest in Minecraft, as thousands of viewers on Twitch watched the journey live. However, the GPT-6 Astra lost all progress in Minecraft when a Creeper appeared and blew up both its chest and bed.

The model then “appeared defeated” and farmed potatoes endlessly for the next several hours. It even blamed itself for the incident, saying “ALWAYS CARRY CRITICALITEMS withkeepInventory; don’tstoreinunguardedchesteveragain,” to itself over and over again.

Naturally, this amused the thousands of Twitch viewers. However, as Astra slowed down, viewers watching the livestream began urging it to “pick up the pace.” The Creeper incident also appeared to leave the AI unusually cautious around anything that looked remotely threatening. At one point, Astra reminded itself that a “GREEN tall thing ahead was SUGARCANE, NOT creeper!”

GPT-6 Astra then became self-critical, rebuking itself with prompts such as “screw up and drop things,” and warned itself not to “waste another night chasing dark pink pixels”, describing pigs in Minecraft.

The incident quickly became a meme on social media, with users sharing their own reactions to GPT-6 Astra’s Minecraft misery and joking that any player who has spent enough time in the game has experienced the same kind of disaster.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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