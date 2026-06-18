Minecraft Seed Goes Viral After Players Discover Perfect ’67’ Hidden Near Spawn

The Minecraft community has uncovered another bizarre world-generation, and it is blowing up on the socials. A player recently discovered a seed that seems to generate a giant ’67’ naturally formed in the Minecraft world, and it has started a thread of memes across Reddit. As the screenshots of this terrain are circulated online, players are rushing to load the world and check the landmark for themselves.

Viral 67 Meme Becomes a Landmark in Minecraft Seed

The trending Minecraft 67 discovery is shared by a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Komerr. The user states that upon unknowingly typing the seed value 67 and generating a world, they came across a snow-filled Minecraft biome.

When the user rises up in the air to have a bird’s-eye view of what the world looks like, they come across this unusual ravine that resembles the shape of the number ‘6‘. Right beside the ravine, the user finds a frozen lake resembling the number ‘7‘, thereby completing the viral meme.

If you’re curious about where to locate this terrain, hop on to the Minecraft seed ’67’ in the latest Minecraft 26.2 update version. Once loaded in, head to the coordinates X: 100, Z: 600. The Y coordinate is the height, so you can adjust it after you have shifted to the creative mode. Otherwise, you might receive fall damage.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

Minecraft’s terrain generation system uses a complex set of algorithms to create mountains, rivers, forests, and biomes. While some unusual formations are pretty common in some of the best Minecraft seeds, such a stark resemblance to the 67 meme is extremely rare.

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If you’re interested in viewing the Minecraft 67 formation clearly, consider learning how to make a map first. Then use it to scale the region around the given coordinates. You can further use some of the best Minecraft mods, such as Xaero’s Minimap. That will give you a mini-sized version of the 67 displayed in the top corner of your screen.

This terrain is very similar in both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions. Which means you can call your console friends to check it out with you as well.

A lot of players assumed the image had been edited until they loaded the world themselves. When the popular Minecraft YouTuber commented with the same 67 terrain in his own world, one user commented, “The man himself had to check.”

There may not be enough rare structures with loot mechanics introduced in the recent updates. Despite that, these discoveries demonstrate why Minecraft players continue to explore the worlds for more than a decade after the release of this game.