Google Launches 2nd-Gen Next Hub Smart Display in India

Google announced the 2nd-generation Nest Hub smart display in March last year. Months later, the Nest Hub 2 has reached the Indian shores, expanding the company’s Connected Home portfolio in the country. The Nest Hub 2nd generation is now available to buy from Flipkart and entails a special introductory offer too. Here are all the details.

Nest Hub 2nd Generation: Specs and Features

The Nest Hub 2 has a 7-inch display and is said to provide 50% more bass and better sound output than the first-generation Nest Hub. It allows you to watch online content on various platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and more. You can also access YouTube Music, Spotify, and more popular streaming platforms.

It is compatible with a number of apps such as Gaana, Google Photos, Philips Hue, Google Maps, Google Calendar, and more.

You will also be able to control music and play TV shows/ movies with the help of Google Assistant. You can also go hands-free and use Google Assistant to control devices such as AC, lights, and more. Plus, you can connect multiple Nest speakers and displays for better audio output.

Google Assistant on the Nest Hub 2 can also help you with queries about the weather, news, and a lot more. You can also make audio calls on Google Duo and Google Meet. Other things you can do with the smart display involve setting alarms, timers, and broadcasting messages across all the available Nest Connected devices.

Additionally, it can turn into a digital photo frame for viewing your synced photos, can wake you up with a Sunrise alarm, has soothing sounds to give you the relaxation you need, and does all this while ensuring your privacy and security.

Price and Availability

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation is priced at Rs 7,999 in India and is now available to buy via Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Reliance Digital. It comes in Chalk and Charcoal color options.

As part of an introductory offer, users can get the Nest Mini smart speaker at just Re 1, along with the new Nest Hub smart display. The Nest Mini originally costs Rs 4,499. Other offers include a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100 upon signing up for Flipkart Pay Later, and no-cost EMI options.