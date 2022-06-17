Google Messages Might Soon Let You Customize Swipe Actions or Disable Them Entirely

Google Messages has been adding new features to make it useful and secure for Android users. Now, according to recent sightings, Google Messages might let users customize swipe-based actions or disable them entirely from within the app. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Google Messages Tests Customizable Swipe Actions

According to a recent APK teardown by 9to5Google, the company is currently testing new customizable swipe actions in Google Messages to help simplify the app UI for users. The publication discovered the customizable swipe actions within the latest version of the Messages app on the Play Store.

Now, if you are on Android and use Google Messages, you might already know that swiping left to right for individual contacts can do one of three things – open the new navigation drawer from the left, perform Android’s back function, or archive a conversation. These actions are pre-set and will function depending on how long you hold down your tap before swiping or from which point you start your swipe. So, as you can imagine, the swipe actions in Google Messages are kind of a hit or a miss at this point.

Google now wants to simplify this system and provide users the option to customize the swipe actions or disable them entirely. So, as per 9to5Google’s findings, the company is now aiming to add a dedicated “Swipe actions” option within the in-app settings of Google Messages.

Image: 9to5Google

This option will let users choose whether they want to Delete or Archive conversations using left-to-right or right-to-left swipes. Moreover, the option lets users turn off swipe actions in the app entirely.

Now, it is worth mentioning that the feature currently does not work in Google Messages. Google is yet to integrate the new feature into the app before releasing it to users. Currently, the in-app settings for swipe actions work as a demo of the interface. The report suggests that Google will likely take a few more weeks to flesh out the feature. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.