Google Maps is finally getting the Incognito Mode on iOS more than a month after the feature was rolled out on Android. In an official blog post, Google says that the feature will work the same way on iOS as it does on Android, which means the places you search for or navigate to won’t be saved to your Google Account when in Incognito Mode. With the feature enabled, the app also won’t show personalized features based on places you’ve been to previously, said the company.

Google first announced plans to bring its Incognito Mode to Maps at the company’s I/O developer conference in California earlier this year. Following that announcement, the company in September started rolling it out to users who are part of the Google Maps Preview program on Android. The feature was officially launched for all users the following month.

According to Google, the feature will enable users to block the app from associating the places they search for or navigate to, with their Google accounts. iPhone users will be able to activate it by tapping on their profile picture in the search bar at the top and selecting the “Turn on Incognito mode” option from the popup menu, as seen in the GIF above.

Best known for its implementation in Google Chrome, the privacy-centric ‘Incognito Mode’ is being rolled out to a number of Google apps in recent times so as to help users preserve their privacy while on the internet. While Google Maps and YouTube now already have it on both Android and iOS, it will be interesting to see when the company will bring it to Google Search.