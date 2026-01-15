Google Introduces Personal Intelligence; Connect Gmail, Photos and Search with Gemini

Google has launched a new personalization feature for its Gemini AI chatbot called Personal Intelligence. It will allow users to connect their Google apps with Gemini. This will enable Gemini to offer more context-aware and tailored responses. It’s launching as a beta in the US and designed to make Gemini more personal, proactive, and powerful.

Gemini is Becoming More Personal, Proactive, and Powerful

Personal Intelligence is an effort by Google to make Gemini a more personalized AI assistant. It gathers context, preferences, and history so that it responds to user query with the best answer. Currently, you can connect Google apps such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube, and Google Search with Gemini.

With this capability turned on, Gemini will be able to reason across multiple sources, from your emails, photos, videos, and search. To give you an example, it can extract license plate from a photo or the tire size from emails. Basically, it can combine text, image, and video data for highly contextual answers.

Image Credit: Google

Thanks to Personal Intelligence, Gemini will go beyond giving generic answers and will actually tap into your past trips, personal preferences, and family activities to make answers more helpful. To give you some more examples, this feature will help Gemini show personalized recommendations for books, TV shows, clothing, and travel planning.

That said, keep in mind Personal Intelligence is turned off by default and users must enable it explicitly. In addition, you can choose which apps to connect and turn off apps anytime you want. Google also assures that Gemini is not trained on your Gmail or Photos content. However, AI training could be done on user prompts, Gemini’s responses, and your filtered personal data after obfuscation.

Personal Intelligence is rolling out to US users only and those who have subscribed to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra plans. You can open Gemini, move to Settings, tap on Personal Intelligence and select Connected Apps to turn it on.