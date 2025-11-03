Godzilla Minus One Sequel Gets an Official Title & Fans Are Intrigued

Created by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One was released on November 3, 2023, in Japan. A month later, it was released in North America. Everyone praised the film for its post-war themes, the eye-catching visual effects, and smart direction. The Western audience even called it one of the best Godzilla movies they have seen in years. So, it’s evident that fans are extremely curious after learning about the Godzilla sequel, which is already in development and has received an official title today.

Godzilla Minus One Sequel Finally Has an Official Title

The sequel to 2023’s incredible Godzilla movie is titled Godzilla Minus Zero, which will hit the big screens next year. The title was revealed with a logo at the Godzilla Fest held on Monday. For the time being, we only know that the original filmmaker, Yamazaki, is making a comeback, and Toho Studios will also return to produce the film. However, nothing is confirmed about the release window/date as of yet.

Also, a short teaser confirmed the official title of the movie. The teaser doesn’t reveal anything else except for the title, but still, it’s amazing enough to get you excited for the sequel.

Of course, we have seen Godzilla several times in the Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, but Godzilla Minus One is different. It’s much darker and emotional, and the Godzilla in the Yamazaki movie feels more terrifying. So, it’s no wonder that the first movie became a sensation worldwide, and it went on to earn more than $100 million outside of Japan.

The MonsterVerse is incredible and we surely can’t get enough of it, but honestly, it’s kind of refreshing to see another, or shall I say, fresh iteration of the Kaiju. The first movie absolutely amazed everyone with its amazing story and visuals, and now, everyone is excited to see what Yamazaki has been cooking for the second film.