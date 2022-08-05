Gizmore GizFit Ultra Smartwatch with Inbuilt Games Launched in India

Home-grown brand Gizmore has launched a new smartwatch called the GizFit Ultra in India. This affordable smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling and built-in games, which is an interesting addition. Here are all the details to know.

Gizmore GizFit Ultra: Specs and Features

The GizFit 910 Ultra features a square dial and a 1.69-inch 2.5D IPS LCD HD touch screen display with a screen resolution of 240 x 280 pixels and 500 nits of brightness. The watch also supports 100+ watch faces.

There’s support for various health features such as a SpO2 sensor, 24×7 dynamic heart rate monitoring, and a step tracker. Users will also be able to track their sleep, calories burnt, and the distance traveled. Plus, there’s also the ability to track the period and the GizFit Ultra offers breathing reminders too. There are more than 60 sports modes too.

Apart from support for Bluetooth calling and 3 inbuilt games, the GizFit Ultra comes with a body temperature too as per the Flipkart listing. Although, we don’t know how this would function! The watch also gets smart controls and has IP68 water resistance.

It is said to last up to 15 days on a single charge, supports Bluetooth version 5.0, and is compatible with both Android and iOS. It also has the DA FIT companion app.

Price and Availability

The GizFit 910 Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs 5,999 but can be purchased for Rs 2,699. Plus, the price can further go down to Rs 1,799 as part of a promotional offer.

It will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting August 7. It comes in Grey, Burgundy, and Black color options.