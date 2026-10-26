Home > News > Ghost of Yotei Developer Sucker Punch Hit by Layoffs Despite Game’s Success

Ghost of Yotei Developer Sucker Punch Hit by Layoffs Despite Game’s Success

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Ghost of Yotei image featuring Atsu with a red downward arrow logo in the background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Ghost of Yotei developer Sucker Punch is cutting 26 jobs as part of its cost-cutting measures.
  • According to the company email, the layoffs are part of their "staffing reductions" for their next project.
  • Sony previously confirmed Ghost of Yotei sold 3.3 million copies a month after its release, surpassing Ghost of Tsushima's sales.
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Sucker Punch Productions, the acclaimed studio behind the beloved Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei, is laying off 26 developers to cut costs. A new report states the award-winning PlayStation studio is cutting around 10-15% of its workforce despite the success of its samurai sequel, Ghost of Yotei, as it prepares for its next project.

According to Aftermath’s report on the layoffs, an ex-Sucker Punch employee shared a company email from the studio leadership with the outlet on October 26, 2026, that details the layoffs:

“After carefully observing the challenges in the market and reviewing the team needs for our next project, we’ve decided to make some staffing reductions. Several positions across Sucker Punch will be eliminated as a result.”

Ghost of Yotei Echoes of Sekigahara
Image Credit: Sucker Punch

“We know this is a lot to take in, and we want to assure you that we did not make this decision lightly. We have given this a lot of attention and worked to support our affected colleagues during this transition as well as we can. … There’s no getting around that this is a hard day. Next week we will go into more details about the future,” wrote Sucker Punch about the layoffs.

For comparison, Sucker Punch has around 200 employees, so a 26-employee reduction brings them to under 180. The studio recently released Ghost of Yotei’s new story DLC, Echoes of Sekigahara, along with new content, which critics and fans praised. PlayStation also introduced its new PS5 QSSR technology in Ghost of Yotei, making it one of the first games to feature it.

Sony CFO Lin Tao previously confirmed during the company’s Q3 FY25 earnings call that Ghost of Yotei exceeded the sales of Ghost of Yotei in the same period of time from its release, selling 3.3 million units 32 days after its October 2, 2025, release.

Naturally, this left fans wondering whether other PlayStation developers will get the same statement, particularly eyeing Marvel’s Wolverine developer Insomniac Games, since their Marvel game opened to commercial success but lukewarm reviews from critics and fans alike.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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