New Genshin Impact Luna IV (6.3) Leak Reveals A New Map Half The Size of Natlan

Genshin Impact’s Luna versions have been well appreciated by players, particularly due to their storytelling and the introduction of Miliastra Wonderland. However, one element of Nod-Krai has been repeatedly questioned, and that is the lack of new maps. Nod-Krai was first released in Luna I, and since then, no map extension has been officially announced or leaked for either Luna II or Luna III. However, a new leak about Genshin Impact Luna IV has surfaced, revealing that a new Nod-Krai map is finally going to get added.

New Genshin Impact Luna IV (6.3) Map Leaked

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/GenshinImpact)

According to a recent leak via Uncle, a known leaker in the community, Genshin Impact Luna IV, aka 6.3, will finally add a new map to the game. What’s more interesting is that the new map is approximately half the size of all of Natlan and bigger than the current Nod-Krai region. This should make players happy, as a larger map would generally mean more exploration, Nod-Krai local legends, and rewards.

From the leak, we can see that the map is separated into three islands, just like the current region. For the central island, we can see a beach area on the western side and a massive crater on the northern side. The other two islands mostly appear as lush green with mountains in their northern part.

One thing to note is that Luna IV would coincide with the expected release of Columbina and the new Lantern Rite event. So, there is a possibility that this map won’t be added to the current Nod-Krai region, but expand on another area, likely around Liyue if that’s the case.

So, what’s your take on the possible addition of this massive map in Genshin Impact? Let us know in the comments below.