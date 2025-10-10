Genshin Impact Leaks Tease Neuvillette and Chongyun Lantern Rite Skins

Genshin Impact’s annual Lantern Rite event is again near us, which celebrates the Chinese New Year. Like before, expect the travelers to head back to Liyue during Lantern Rite and get into a whole new set of shenanigans. Lantern Rite also brings a ton of new rewards, fun minigames, and a new character from Liyue. A new leak about the upcoming Lantern Rite event has surfaced, revealing new skins for some of the favorite characters in the game.

Neuvillette and Chongyun Lantern Rite Skins Leaked in Genshin Impact

The new leak via DK2 and hxg reveals that Neuvillette and Chongyun would be getting new skins in the upcoming Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event. That means expect to obtain Chongyun’s skin for free, while Neuvillette’s new skin would be locked behind a paywall. Still, Neuvillette fans would be ecstatic to finally have a skin for the Hydro Dragon Sovereign.

Although Chongyun is not among the strongest characters in the 4-star roster, he is still a fan favorite due to his personality. Getting his new skin may be the perfect time to start building a Chongyun cryo DPS to dominate Teyvat once again.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse/Genshin Impact (screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

Other than new skins, the Lantern Rite event is expected to feature a 4-star character from Liyue. Previous leaks revealed this character to be the White Horse Adeptus, and some leaks even mention it as the spirit or daughter of Istaroth, the Ruler of Time. Rulers or Shades in Genshin Impact are the overseers of Teyvat. They are among the strongest beings in the Genshin Impact lore, so hopefully, we will get more insight into their backstory during the next Lantern Rite.

Are you excited for the next Lantern Rite event? Tell us what you expect from it down in the comments.