Gen V Season 2 Trailer Released Along With official Release Date

After what felt like an eternity, we finally have our first real look at Gen V Season 2, and trust me—it’s worth the wait. While Netflix is dominating headlines with TUDUM 2025, Prime Video has sneakily dropped its bombshell: the first official trailer for Gen V Season 2 is here, and so is its release date. And yes, it’s as wild and chaotic as you’d expect from The Boys universe. So, let’s dive into all the details we’ve got so far—from the Gen V Season 2 trailer breakdown to its release date. Let’s get into it.

What Is Gen V Season 2 Coming Out?

As The Boys Season 4 came to an end, reports regarding Gen V Season 2 started pouring and now, Prime Video has finally delivered. Not only did they drop the first teaser for Season 2, but they also gave us something even better—an official release date. Gen V Season 2 is set to release on September 17, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer shows us that Marie and her friends have been brought back to Godolkin University after Homelander has taken over the United States, as seen in The Boys Season 4.

The dean of Godolkin has also been changed, and now the ropes are in the hands of Cipher—played by Hamish Linklater. However, by the looks of it, there seems to be a few scenes which might lead up to some members of Marie’s team facing Homelander, as we see them being greeted by Cate.

Looking at the Gen V Season 2 trailer, things seem to have changed a lot around Godolkin University, as it has now been opened to humans as well. However, there seems to be a clear divide between Supes and Humans, just as Homelander had intended.

In some scenes, we also see posters of Homelander with “Resist” written on them, and I am pretty sure that Marie and her friends are a part of the said resistance. With that being said, I guess we will have to wait for a while to find out what is happening in this show and how it will connect to The Boys Season 5.