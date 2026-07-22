Fortnite’s Cuddles and Chaos Event Brings New Sidekick UEFN Maps This Week

Fortnite Cuddles and Chaos officially revealed potential upcoming Sidekick UEFN Maps. The trailer features Maya Higa, who is a conservationist and wildlife educator. This makes her the perfect choice for the promotion.

One thing that immediately stands out is how the trailer seemingly takes inspiration from Pokemon Go teasers. The Sidekicks are larger than life and “pop” out in the world around them. Maya is interacting with them throughout the video.

Besides the release date, July 23, 2026, we know nothing else. However, this has definitely been in development for a while, though. There’s also a free Panda Team Jr Sidekick that you’ll be able to earn by completing quests on Fortnite Cuddles and Chaos UEFN maps.

Coming to speculations, players should be able to interact with their Fortnite Sidekicks in a variety of ways throughout the various Cuddles and Chaos UEFN maps. Think of it as Palworld in Fortnite. There will likely be games wherein you’ll need to make use of your pets to complete objectives.

Completing them will grant you XP, which can be used to complete the Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass. Of course, this is all theoretical, but based on current mechanics, this seems to be the most likely path Epic Games would take.

However, not everyone is impressed. A user, AmarethMPS on X, is not sold on the entire idea and had this to say: “When you have no idea how to develop Fortnite any further, and you’ve seen that Pokémon were popular… then let’s just do our own version too. “

They feel that the Cuddles and Chaos UEFN maps in Fortnite that will feature Sidekicks are not original. Epic Games is merely copying something that is popular. There is some truth to this, but there’s a far more pressing concern.

Taking into account that Epic Games recently shut down three modes, this could be an upcoming casualty. That said, best to wait until UEFN maps for Fortnite Cuddles and Chaos goes live with Sidekicks, and we get to see what it’s all about. No point jumping to conclusions.

Nevertheless, with UEFN maps like Steal the Brainrot still going strong, it begs the question of how long this will last. Let’s hope it will not be abandoned after a few months. Worse yet, left out to dry due to a low player count. Perhaps Maya will actively play a role in things since she’ll also be streaming once the mode goes live.

Let us know what you think of the upcoming Cuddles and Chaos event in Fortnite and if you’re eager to have fun with your Sidekick.