Fortnite Wants You to Design Its Next Sprite and Winner Takes a Home Cash Prize

Epic Games has officially announced the return of the beloved Concept Royale content, and this time, they are shining the spotlight on Fortnite Sprites. The developers have revealed a Design A Sprite contest. This offers players a chance to see their own artwork in Chapter 7 Season 3. And it also lets the players go home with a cash prize.

How You Can Have Your Own Fortnite Sprite Running Around in Chapter 7 Season 3

The announcement for the Design A Sprite contest was made through official social media channels. In the post, the developers shared a blog post related to the new Fortnite Sprite competition. For the contest, Epic is opening submissions across multiple major social media platforms. This ensures that all corners of the Fortnite community can easily participate in this unique event.

Sprites are taking over Fortnite… and now you can add yours to the mix. 👻✨



Design a Sprite. Post your original concept to socials using #DesignASprite. 3 winners will see their work in-game + win $2,500. Full rules: https://t.co/TnYoYe7C2n pic.twitter.com/mMQP389oQk — Fortnite (@Fortnite) June 17, 2026

To participate, you can post your original design to X, Instagram, or TikTok using the official hashtag #DesignASprite. You can also submit your concepts through Reddit by posting them to the official community page at r/FortniteBR using the designated Design A Sprite post flair.

However, remember that the contest is only available for a limited time. The contest is running from June 17, 2026, at 9 AM ET to July 1, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. This gives players exactly two weeks to come up with unique Fortnite Sprites for the contest. Once the submission window closes, Epic will pick out exactly three winning designs from all of the concepts.

Not only will these designs be added to the list of Sprites in Chapter 7 Season 3, but each winning player will also earn $2,500. “Sprites are everywhere, with more dropping all throughout the season, and now we want to see yours,” Epic Games stated in their blog, urging players to put out their best efforts for the Sprite concepts. Who knows, some winning concepts might even get Special variants like Gummy Sprites added to the game.

Epic already has an established history of integrating community-designed cosmetics like Fortnite skins. Now, with this new contest, the developers are giving you a chance to have your passionate fan projects turned into official lore on the Island.

Will you be submitting your own custom Sprite for the new Concept Royale contest? Tell us in the comments below!