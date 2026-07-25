Fortnite Nerfs Sprite Summon Costs in Latest Hotfix Ahead of Shinier Hours

Epic Games has issued Sprite cost nerfs in Fortnite across the board via the latest hotfix on July 24, 2026. It’ll be relatively cheaper now to summon Fortnite Sprites, as Epic has made this change just hours before the upcoming Shinier Hours.

This should offer some much-needed relief to players who lose their rare Fortnite Sprites during a match. Given that some variants needed 15,000 Sprite Dust, losing one was catastrophic. However, thanks to this hotfix, you can now go around proudly displaying your Cube Sprites without fear.

Here are the updated Sprite Dust costs to summon a Sprite in Fortnite after the new nerfs:

Base Sprites

Rare: 2,000 → 1,800 (-10%)

Epic: 3,000 → 2,700 (-10%)

Legendary: 5,000 → 4,500 (-10%)

Mythic: 7,500 → 6,750 (-10%)

Sprite Variants:

Rare: 4,000 → 2,700 (-32.5%)

Epic: 6,000 → 4,000 (-33%)

Legendary: 10,000 → 6,750 (-32.5%)

Mythic: 15,000 → 10,000 (-33%)

Although Epic has reduced the cost of Sprites by up to 33%, Fortnite players feel that they should nerf the costs further. Given that the ongoing Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 is nearing its final month, it would embolden players to use a Sprite as rare as the Pollo Sprite without the fear of loss.

Sure, Gizmos in Fortnite like the Extraction Booster can increase the amount of Sprite Dust you can get by extracting a Sprite, but it still falls short of the amount you require to summon one in the lobby.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Here’s what one Fortnite player, who goes by the name of myfortnitetakes on X, had to say: “Still insanely high. We’re getting towards the end of the season… just make them super cheap or free.” This resonates a lot with people (me) who’ve lost their Holofoil Batman Sprite.

Considering that Mythic variants still require 10,000 Sprite Dust in Fortnite to summon after the latest cost nerfs, it’s still a lot. For those still trying to achieve Sprite Mastery, this is a relief. With Chapter 7 Season 4 around the corner and the rumor of Sprites being carried to next season being debunked, more leniency is required.