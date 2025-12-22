Fortnite Shares Wild 2025 Highlights And The Numbers May Shock You

2025 has been an absolutely monumental year for Fortnite. The game continues to grow and introduce new gameplay features and cosmetics regularly. With record-breaking live events and fresh creator-made UEFN experiences, Epic Games continues to prove how Fortnite is much more than your average Battle Royale experience.

Now, Epic Games has released a set of highlights for Fortnite in 2025 amidst an ongoing Winterfest event. The highlights have provided insight into some remarkable feats achieved by the community, including milestones related to recent groundbreaking collaborations. Meanwhile, other highlights showcase just how dedicated players are in the game.

Fortnite Highlights Shows Players Loved Collaborations in 2025

The new highlights shared by Epic Games showcase some ridiculous numbers. For starters, the highlights reveal how players took down around 100 billion demons in the Demon Rush gamemode. Meanwhile, despite being a fresh new skin, there have already been around 38 million matches played using the Kim Kardashian skin. The most impressive feat goes to Sabrina Carpenter skin. The Fortnite highlights for 2025 revealed that there have been around 7 million duos, trios, or squads matches where every team member was wearing the Sabrina Carpenter outfit.

Image Credit: Epic Games

In the recent X post shared by Fortnite, they captioned the image with, “2025 was a big year for Dill Bits.” and they weren’t lying. According to the highlights, players collected a staggering 922 million Dill Bits throughout 2025. Right alongside that, players also gave out around 500 million treats to Krypto, undoubtedly keeping the Man of Steel’s best friend happy. Furthermore, in Chapter 7, around 100 million Reboot Vans were taken over and driven away by players. With a list of such monumental highlights, it is clear that Fortnite has continued to dominate in 2025.

The community was quick to jump in and give their takes upon seeing the highlights. One player commented, ” 37 Million Players with Kim Kardashian in almost 2 weeks is CRAZY.” Another chimed in to say, “SHOW ME THE FLANDER STATS.” Meanwhile, another player stated, “Btw I was more than half of those Dill Bits collected.”

While the highlights might seem random, I do think that they stand as a testament to how players engage with so many different aspects of the game. Outfits like the Kim Kardashian and Sabrina Carpenter skins go a long way to show how smartly Epic Games plans their collaborations to appeal to certain fanbases. Now, with the 2025 highlights for Fortnite, I think it’s clear that the developers’ plans definitely seem to be working.