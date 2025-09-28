Fortnite Removes Peacemaker Peaceful Hips Emote Following Controversial Episode

Fortnite is known to take swift actions to stray away from controversy as much as it can. In the past, Epic was quick enough to completely remove the Travis Scott cosmetic items from the game after a tragedy took the lives of innocents at one of his concerts.

Soon after, Epic also removed the Rue skin from the game entirely due to its alleged design inspirations from the “Nazi” Germany era, which to date is one of the top reasons players speculate its disappearance from the game entirely.

Now, one more cosmetic item has unfortunately fallen into a similar territory and has faced the wrath of Epic moderation, thanks to its growing popularity among comic book fans and players alike. The emote in question here is the Peaceful Hips emote from the Peacemaker collab, and it features the dance steps John Cena performs in an opening sequence from Season 2 to Foxy Shazam’s “Oh Lord.”

While the dance steps initially appear innocent and fun, after the show’s recent Episode 6 airing, they have raised a lot of eyebrows, prompting Epic to immediately disable them from the game. Here’s why.

Fortnite Removes Peacemaker Emote as Epic Investigates “Creative Intentions” with DC

Epic Games has removed the Peaceful Hips emote from Fortnite, which was released with the Peacemaker collab on September 14, 2025. Epic issued a statement announcing the removal, where they wrote, “We’re disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner’s creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it’s not coming back, we’ll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks.”

Peacemaker Season 2 is becoming increasingly popular with fans, thanks to its hilarious plot and setting. The show introduced an alternate universe, which is now revealed to be Earth X (a nazi-dominated world), and it pulled in a bunch of controversy with its latest episode airing.

The show revealed a swastika symbol on a fictional flag of the United States of America, and, as per players, it’s currently speculated that the arm movements in the emote also draw a similar symbol in the air. As per Epic’s statement, they are currently investigating the reason behind the choreography of the show’s opening credits, as in the first season, Robert Patrick performed similar actions that later revealed him as the villain.

Players are obviously expressing frustration, even when Epic has decided to issue automatic refunds after discussing with HBO, as the show is already nearing its final episodes. The sudden removal of the emote has also sparked discussion among comic book fans who are questioning the direct implications of the visual media’s presented context and its effect on a video game collaboration.

I’m one of the fans of the show myself, and I bought the Peacemaker skin as soon as it landed in Fortnite. Believe me, spending $20 on a cosmetic skin bundle featuring a playful emote like this one was one of the little joys every Peacemaker fan experienced when the collab finally hit Fortnite. Now the devs’ sudden action on something that’s clearly fictional is a decision most players don’t appreciate after spending their hard-earned V-Bucks, and would rather question Epic’s pre-publishing checks.

Still, it’ll be quite interesting to see how this entire situation pans out and if, after a thorough investigation, the emote is brought back once again in the Item Shop.

What do you think will be the fate of the Peaceful Hips emote? Let us know in the comments below!