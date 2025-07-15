Fortnite Buffs This Nerfed Superpower That Gives Players God-like Status in Every Lobby

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has used every trick in the book that makes a Battle Royale season feel more like a superhero fantasy for its players. Whether you want to feel like Neo from The Matrix movies shooting at your enemies in slo-mo while diving sideways or simply ride a surfboard made of light across the map, Epic has a superhero tailored to each playstyle.

But nothing beats the cosmic godly presence of DC’s very own Superman, who is one of the key collaborations this season. With the release of James Gunn’s DCU film, Epic also unlocked access to Superman in the Battle Pass for owners last week and, as a bonus, threw in a mythic item that lets you become the last son of Krypton – but that came around with a cost.

Players expressed frustration with the rarity of a single Superman’s Call mythic item appearing in a single Battle Royale match, and its ineffectiveness against guns. Since it is a standard practice for Epic to nerf overpowered mythics shortly after their release, this one was not welcomed by the community, which is why a buff has come around to save the day.

Fortnite Buffs Superman’s Call Mythic After Massive Player Backlash

Fortnite has finally introduced adjustments to the fan-favorite Superman’s Call mythic item, making it feel more like Superman than just a goofy attempt. While you can still take damage from incoming bullets (no bullet immunity here, sorry), the buffed HP gives you enough fuel to fight through an entire squad.

As per the buffs, Superman’s mythic item now grants the user “More Health & Longer Duration”, “More Siphon on Elims”, and “Increased Heat Vision Damage.” Here’s a breakdown on how this adjustment has impacted the item’s previous statistics:

Item Duration : Increased from 4:30mins → 5:30mins

: Increased from 4:30mins → 5:30mins Heat Vision DPS : Increased from 70 → 120

: Increased from 70 → 120 Siphon Recovery Duration : Increased from 10 → 45

: Increased from 10 → 45 HP (Solos) : Increased from 1,400 → 1,900

: Increased from 1,400 → 1,900 HP (Duos) : Increased from 1,600 → 2,100

: Increased from 1,600 → 2,100 HP (Trios) : Increased from 1,900 → 2,500

: Increased from 1,900 → 2,500 HP (Squads): Increased from 2,200 → 3,000

This buff largely impacts the overall gameplay as players can remain Superman for an extra minute and dish out almost double the damage using their Heat Vision rays to obliterate enemies in Fortnite. However, the availability of the item remains limited to one per match, and the first one to grab that becomes the Man of Steel himself (not exactly) and dominates the lobby with their godly power.

Still, with another patch v36.20 inbound later today, players will be introduced to a Superman POI where the probability of claiming this item may increase while they’re celebrating the buffs added to their favorite mythic item.