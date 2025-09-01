Home > News > Fortnite Leak Suggests Swinging Will Be the Next Sweaty Movement Meta

Fortnite Leak Suggests Swinging Will Be the Next Sweaty Movement Meta

Spider-Man Swinging in Fortnite
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite leaks reveal Chapter 7 will introduce a new Swinging mechanic.
  • This won't be based on the usage of items like Spider-Man's Web Shooters or Grapple Glove.
  • Players will be able to use it like any other movement mechanic.

Fortnite has adapted its player base with a wide range of movement mechanics over the course of several seasons. From sprinting to sliding and vaulting, the game has now evolved players who move in more fluid ways than ever to outlast their opponents across various game modes.

You’ll see sweats cranking out 90s while vaulting walls, sprinting through a tunnel rush fight with their enemy, or even sliding uphill just to reach higher ground, which is now the movement meta.

Since Epic releases a new movement mechanic each season, recent leaks have hinted that Wall Jumping and Swinging are the next mechanics making their way to the Battle Royale title. However, dataminers have now confirmed that Swinging is coming soon and might redefine the movement meta once again.

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Swinging Movement is Coming in Chapter 7

According to Fortnite leaks, the Swinging feature is finally making its way to Battle Royale in Chapter 7. The reveal comes in after new game files were added with the 37.10 update that contained datamined references to the rumored feature.

This movement mechanic won’t require an inventory item like the Grapple Glove or Spider-Man’s Web Shooters for you to swing. Instead, it will be independent of items and will rely on your position and the weapon you’re holding. You’ll swing along fixed ropes and chandeliers, which will help you pick up momentum for firing weapons and move along the map.

The leaked images show that you’ll be able to swing and fire your weapon at enemies, which is reminiscent of how ziplines work. Earlier, players, while using the web shooters or the Grapple Glove, weren’t able to shoot as they occupied an equipped inventory slot and did not have the animations that allowed using a weapon.

But the upcoming mechanic will eliminate that, which means that you’ll be able to rush an enemy build by swinging alongside its walls vertically while firing at them. This movement presents a new opportunity for pros and sweats to create a new meta, which may disrupt BR lobbies and create a new gameplay strategy that many loopers will need to adapt to.

So, how will you use swinging in Fortnite when it arrives? Let us know in the comments below!

