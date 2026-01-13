Fortnite Leak Suggests Solo Leveling Collab is Coming Soon

Anime collaborations have become commonplace in the Fortnite ecosystem, with Epic Games consistently looking for opportunities to bring iconic anime characters to the game. Now, as per new leaks, it looks like the developers are working on a Fortnite Solo Leveling crossover for Chapter 7.

Solo Leveling has quickly become one of the most popular anime out there, and it would make for another welcome addition to Fortnite’s long list of possible collaborations in 2026. The collab had been previously reported in March 2025, and a new leak hints that it might be coming sooner than players expected.

Fortnite Solo Leveling Collab Could Be Coming to Chapter 7 Season 1

The new leak regarding the Fortnite Solo Leveling collab came from AdiraFNInfo on X. According to the information, the collab is confirmed to be coming soon, with the leak suggesting it could take another month before arriving. Since there’s an ongoing South Park collab, it is fair to assume that the Solo Leveling crossover will be slated for release a short while after the South Park collab ends.

Image Credit: X / AdiraFNInfo

This means players might end up seeing beloved characters like Sun Jin-woo, Cha Hae-in, and many more on the Golden Coast Island in Chapter 7 Season 1. Additionally, much like the Bleach collab, Epic Games could add new Mythics to the game. This could include Kamish’s Wrath and even Sun Jin-woo’s summons, bringing a summoning aspect to Fortnite. However, it is possible that the Mythics get relegated to the Blitz mode, much like the Bleach Mythics.

As of now, Epic Games has not confirmed the Fortnite Solo Leveling collab. However, AdiraFNInfo has been a reliable source of leaks in the past. However, to me, it seems like a no-brainer. Solo Leveling’s video game-inspired story would fit perfectly with Fortnite’s universe and could even open up some interesting lore opportunities for storyline fans. This, along with the leaked Chainsaw Man collab, would make Chapter 7 Season 1 one for the books for anime lovers.

Are you excited by the possibility of seeing Solo Leveling characters in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!