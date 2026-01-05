Fortnite Leak Reveals Chainsaw Man Collab Finally Dropping in Chapter 7

Fortnite Chapter 7 is already off to a strong start with Season 1 bringing beloved Hollywood icons to the game. With the recent Bleach collab, Epic Games does not seem to have any intentions of slowing down. And now, through reliable sources, it has been revealed that the long-awaited Fortnite Chainsaw Man collaboration is finally going to become a reality.

Let’s break down what the new leaks have revealed regarding the collaboration, including what skins players can expect to see once the Fortnite Chainsaw Man collab drops in Chapter 7.

Fortnite Chainsaw Man Collab Could Bring Skins and New Mythics To the Game

The leak around the crossover was provided by reputable leaker SamLeakss. According to the leak, Epic Games is actively working on the Fortnite Chainsaw Man collab for a Chapter 7 release. This would be huge for fans of the beloved manga, allowing them to embody their favourite characters in matches. While not much is known about the collab right now, players can expect skins for the manga’s main characters.

Image Credit: X / SamLeakss

This includes characters like Denji, the titular Chainsaw Man. Players can expect to see a skin for Denji, which could come with a transformation emote that allows them to sport the character’s iconic Chainsaw Devil form. Other than Denji, the collaboration could bring supporting characters from the series, like Power, Aki, and Makima, to the game. Additionally, if the recent Fortnite Bleach Blitz collaboration is anything to go by, Epic Games could also add Chainsaw Man Mythics to the game.

This would be a power fantasy for many players, allowing them to channel the power of the series’ many devils. We still don’t know if these Mythics will appear in normal Battle Royale or the Blitz Royale mode. Fans of the series are even hoping to see Jam Tracks for ‘Kick Back’ and ‘Iris Out’ for the Fortnite Festival mode, opening up a whole new avenue for this already highly anticipated crossover.

As of now, there is no official date for the Fortnite Chainsaw Man collab. However, I think the addition of this crossover has been a long time coming. The series even gained a lot more momentum in 2025 with the release of ‘Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc‘. The movie introduced a ton of new fans like me to the franchise, and this collab could be Epic Games’ way of capitalizing on this boost in popularity.

Are you excited to see the Fortnite Chainsaw Man collab finally become a reality? Tell us in the comments below!