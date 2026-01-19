Fortnite Leak Reveals Looney Tunes Collab Coming with Social Mode Update

Fortnite’s collection of collaborations keeps growing almost every day, with the developers going all out for the crossovers in Chapter 7. For the next collab, the developers are looking to bring one of the most beloved animated franchises to the game with a Fortnite x Looney Tunes crossover.

Recent leaks have suggested that, with the upcoming Fortnite Social mode, players will get to see the Looney Tunes make their way to the Battle Royale title. Here’s everything we know about the potential collab so far.

Fortnite Social Mode Could Bring Looney Tunes Characters to Chapter 7

According to the leak, brought forward by reputable Fortnite leakers ShiinaBR and FNBRIntel, Epic Games is planning to bring Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, and Daffy to the Fortnite roster soon. Looney Tunes is one of the biggest and well-known animated IPs across the world, and this new crossover could introduce these iconic characters to a whole new generation of players.

The leak regarding the collab doesn’t seem random either, as the developers are currently teasing the new Fortnite social mode. This new mode, currently titled “Pimlico” in the game files, will feature Fall Guys beans in some capacity.

While we may not know much about the mode, previous leaks suggested that Warner Bros, the company that owns the Looney Tunes franchise, will be involved in this new social mode. Since the new mode also involves “something with a ball,” it could very well be a twist on the Space Jam movies.

This could suggest that Epic Games will be revealing the new Looney Tunes skins around the same time as the new social mode. As of now, it is unknown whether Bugs, Daffy, and Lola will be the only skins or if other characters like Porky Pig will also be receiving skins. While the developers have not confirmed the crossover so far, many players like me would love to see a franchise as beloved as Looney Tunes be a part of Fortnite’s long list of collaborations in 2026.

Are you excited about the Looney Tunes coming to the Chapter 7 island soon? Let us know in the comments below!