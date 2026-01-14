Fortnite Leak Points to Huge Warner Bros. Crossover Mode Coming Soon

Epic Games is constantly looking for opportunities for interesting and impactful Fortnite collaborations, with crossovers becoming a part of the game’s core DNA at this point. With so many collaborations under their belt, the developers are seemingly preparing for a new Fortnite Warner Bros. gamemode that could be bigger than one would expect.

New leaks suggest that the upcoming Fortnite Warner Bros. Collaboration could feature not only a new game mode but also a Ranked variant for players to compete in, possibly making it one of the more in-depth collaborations in 2026. Here’s everything we know about the leaked crossover so far.

Fortnite Warner Bros Game Mode Could Be Announced Soon

The information regarding the Fortnite Warner Bros game mode was brought forward by reputable leakers HYPEX and AdiraFNInfo. According to the leak, the game mode is currently called ‘Pimlico’ in the game files, and Warner Bros has a role to play in its development. The mode is seemingly ready for announcement, with the leak suggesting that the mode will be announced next week. Additionally, content creators have seemingly already playtested the mode.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

Previously, another leaker, Loolo_WRLD, reported that the Pimlico mode will feature a tackling mechanic along with updated character and object physics. This could be tied to the mode featuring more cartoonish physics to align with Warner Bros’ most popular IP, Looney Tunes. Additionally, the mode will also feature a Ranked version, which will run until the end of Chapter 7 Season 1 (March 4, 2026).

Fortnite has a rich history of collaborating with Warner Bros in the past, with the most recent instance bringing the Harry Potter skins to the game. Now, it seems like the developers want to grow this collaborative relationship further in Chapter 7. While there isn’t a clear idea about what the Pimlico mode could be, players are hoping to see a spiritual successor to Multiversus.

Are you excited about the possibility of a Fortnite Warner Bros gamemode coming to Chapter 7 soon? Let us know in the comments below!